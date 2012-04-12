Record 26 Players to Attend NFL Draft

A record twenty-six top prospects are confirmed to attend the 2012 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the NFL announced today. That includes a record five players from BCS National Champion Alabama: S Mark Barron, LB Dont'a Hightower, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, RB Trent Richardson and LB Courtney Upshaw.

Louisiana State will have three players in attendance, while Baylor, South Carolina, Southern California and Stanford will each have two players in New York this year.

The players confirmed to attend this year's NFL Draft:

1) Mark Barron S Alabama

2) Justin Blackmon WR Oklahoma State

3) Michael Brockers DT Louisiana State

4) Morris Claiborne CB Louisiana State

5) Quinton Coples DE North Carolina

6) Fletcher Cox DT Mississippi State

7) Coby Fleener TE Stanford

8) Michael Floyd WR Notre Dame

9) Stephon Gilmore CB South Carolina

10) Cordy Glenn T Georgia

11) Robert Griffin III QB Baylor

12) Dont'a Hightower LB Alabama

13) Stephen Hill WR Georgia Tech

14) Melvin Ingram DE South Carolina

15) Matt Kalil T Southern California

16) Dre Kirkpatrick CB Alabama

17) Andrew Luck QB Stanford

18) Shea McClellin LB Boise State

19) Nick Perry DE Southern California

20) Dontari Poe DT Memphis

21) Rueben Randle WR Louisiana State

22) Trent Richardson RB Alabama

23) Devon Still DT Penn State

24) Ryan Tannehill QB Texas A&M

25) Courtney Upshaw LB Alabama

26) Kendall Wright WR Baylor

2012 NFL DRAFT FACTS & FIGURES

WHAT: 77th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting.

WHERE: Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Avenue of the Americas, New York City (Between 50th and 51st Streets).

WHEN: 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, April 26 (Round 1).

7:00 PM ET, Friday, April 27 (Rounds 2-3).

Noon ET, Saturday, April 28 (Rounds 4-7).

The first round will conclude on Thursday by approximately 11:30 PM ET. In 2011, the first round consumed three hours and 30 minutes. The second and third rounds will conclude on Friday by approximately 11:15 PM ET. The second and third rounds took four hours and 15 minutes in 2011. The draft will conclude by approximately 7:30 PM ET on Saturday with the final four rounds. Rounds 4 through 7 took seven hours and 23 minutes in 2011.

DRAFTING: Representatives of the 32 NFL clubs by telephone communication with their general managers, coaches and scouts.

ROUNDS: Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 26; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 27; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 28.

There will be 253 selections, including 32 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 15 teams that suffered a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year.

The following 32 compensatory choices will supplement the 221 regular choices in the seven rounds – Round 3: Oakland, 33. Round 4: Minnesota, 33; Oakland, 34; Baltimore, 35; New York Giants, 36; Green Bay, 37; Green Bay, 38; Minnesota, 39; Dallas, 40. Round 5: Oakland, 33; Baltimore, 34; Indianapolis, 35. Round 6: New York Jets, 33; New York Jets, 34; Cleveland, 35; Cleveland, 36; Indianapolis, 37; Carolina, 38. Round 7: Pittsburgh, 33; Green Bay, 34; New York Jets, 35; Green Bay, 36; New York Jets, 37; Cleveland, 38; Pittsburgh, 39; Cleveland, 40; Pittsburgh, 41; Atlanta, 42; San Diego, 43; Buffalo, 44; St. Louis, 45; Indianapolis, 46.

Cleveland (Nos. 4 and 22), Cincinnati (Nos. 17 and 21) and New England (Nos. 27 and 31) have two selections in the first round. Atlanta, New Orleans and Oakland do not have first-round picks. All other teams have one first-round selection.

TIME LIMITS: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 7: Five minutes per selection.

TELEVISION: NFL Network and ESPN/ESPN 2 will televise the draft on all three days.