Receiver Kevin White aims to make most of his chance with New Orleans Saints

"It means everything," White said of the opportunity. "Going on year seven, not really getting an opportunity. Now that I'm healthy, I know a lot about the game, I know how the business works. I feel good. It just means a lot that someone else gave me a chance to live out my dream and kind of prove myself right and everyone else wrong."

In 17 games over four seasons (he didn't play as a rookie because of leg injury), White caught 25 passes for 285 yards. In Chicago, he suffered a left leg injury in both of his first two seasons, and a fractured left shoulder blade in his third.

"For whatever reason, (health and opportunity) never lined up," he said. "But I'm trying not to look back too much, move forward because every time I look back and I think of why and the old stuff, it could bring me down, like, 'Man, I shouldn't be here. I should be here. My stats should be here.' I just don't try to go in that bubble."

White said he can bring speed, a big body (6 feet 3, 216 pounds) and knowledge of the game to an NFL team.

"There's been a lot of sitting and watching, so I try to pick up on little things," he said.

The sitting and watching didn't lead to a desire to leave the game.

"I never played this game for just money," he said. "It's not just a money thing for me. If it was a money thing I would have retired and quit and done other things that were able to make me a lot of income. But it's just something that I love to do.