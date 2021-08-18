Terron Armstead showing no signs of slowing down for New Orleans Saints

But until this season, he never has been the oldest on offense in terms of Saints experience.

"Being that old guy? It's great," he said. "It's a blessing to be around for so long, and being around such a great organization for so long. It's been amazing.

"Honestly speaking, I had no idea (I'd last this long as a Saint). I was trying to do my job to the best of my ability, improve every day. But I can't say I knew I would be here right now."

He is, with an offensive line that probably is the strongest unit on the team, with five returning starters and several key backups. Armstead, a third-round pick, is the lowest drafted player among the starters, which has three first-rounders (right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, right guard Cesar Ruiz and left guard Andrus Peat) and a second-rounder (McCoy).

"We've got a great group," Armstead said. "We've got a lot of work to do still, but we're doing it. We're fine-tuning everything. We've got a lot of great depth.

"A lot of teams are probably real comfortable with their starting five, but we've got six, seven, eight, nine that can step in and play. And that's huge going forward. We get a lot of great work in, pushing each other, competing against each other. I definitely feel like the offensive line is the strength of this team.