Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Wednesday, Aug. 18

This just in. Demario Davis is good

With all the talk of how the young linebackers have performed during training camp and the first preseason game the last three weeks, we kind of let the captain of the ship Demario Davis get a bit lost in the shuffle. We did hear from Demario in his now expected impassioned pregame speech to the team prior to the Baltimore game back Saturday night. Well, during practice Wednesday we got another reminder of just how skilled Davis is not only as a run-stuffer but as a pass defender. During the heavy package drill (three tight end set) and Taysom Hill at quarterback, Davis was matched up against receiver ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ who ran a 25-yard out route to the right sideline. Well, shadowing Smith every step of the way was Davis and even though the pass was pretty much on the money, Davis was able to disrupt the play into an incompletion. Without question, the defensive play of the day. For good measure later on during red zone drill Davis had another pass breakup against receiver Deonte Harris in the right back corner of the end zone, on another pretty solid throw from Taysom Hill﻿.