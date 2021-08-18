Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Wednesday, Aug. 18

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
More transactions
As we talked about in Tuesday's Takeaways the New Orleans Saints continue to bring players in to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center to workout and possibly sign to continue to try to upgrade the roster even as training camp has now completed 16 practices. The Saints announced the signings of defensive backs Bryan Mills and Natrelle Jamerson, receiver Kevin White, and offensive lineman Jordan Mills and Caleb Benenoch, while waiving receiver Jake Lampman, and defensive back Lawrence Woods, and waived/injured defensive back Adonis Alexander and lineman Michael Brown. The most intriguing on the new signees is Kevin White (not to be confused with former the Tulane, Notre Dame and Duke athletic director). White is a former seventh pick in the draft to the Chicago Bears back in 2015 that has just not been able to put it together. He has an opportunity now with the Saints, and he, like the other signees were on the practice field Wednesday. White also made his presence known by catching a TD pass from quarterback Ian Book on the final play of red zone work during practice.
This just in. Demario Davis is good
With all the talk of how the young linebackers have performed during training camp and the first preseason game the last three weeks, we kind of let the captain of the ship Demario Davis get a bit lost in the shuffle. We did hear from Demario in his now expected impassioned pregame speech to the team prior to the Baltimore game back Saturday night. Well, during practice Wednesday we got another reminder of just how skilled Davis is not only as a run-stuffer but as a pass defender. During the heavy package drill (three tight end set) and Taysom Hill at quarterback, Davis was matched up against receiver Tre'Quan Smith who ran a 25-yard out route to the right sideline. Well, shadowing Smith every step of the way was Davis and even though the pass was pretty much on the money, Davis was able to disrupt the play into an incompletion. Without question, the defensive play of the day. For good measure later on during red zone drill Davis had another pass breakup against receiver Deonte Harris in the right back corner of the end zone, on another pretty solid throw from Taysom Hill.
Getting a little chippy out there
During WR/DB one-on-one drills Chris Hogan was matched up with C.J. Gardner-Johnson. On their first play CJ basically grabbed Hogan's jersey and almost lifted it over his helmet 5-10 yards down the field. The pass was never thrown. In a real game, it would have been an obvious holding penalty, as it was clear to anyone who was watching. Ceedy was overheard (well it was hard not to hear him) yelling at Hogan "Get him in the weight room!!" while Hogan, of course who was held, responded with "It ain't defense!! Those two would meet again a little later during those drills and Jameis Winston threw a perfect 30-yard route to the near left pylon that Hogan made a spinning spectacular catch for a TD. Hogan said his piece for most of the 30 yards back to the huddle. A very entertaining exchange to say the least.