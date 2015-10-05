Quotes from Stephone Anthony and Benjamin Watson Monday conference calls

New Orleans Saints Linebacker Stephone Anthony

Conference Call With Local Media

Monday, October 5, 2015

Having watched the film, what did you see out of your performance? What did you like and where do you feel you can still get better at?

"I loved the fact that, as a defense and as a team, we responded to adversity. They hit us with two quick plays in the run game (and) we settled in, really got our cleats in the ground and we played some good football last night."

How did it feel to get your first win last night? Does it feel like a weight has been lifted off of your shoulders?

"Definitely, we finally got the monkey off of our back. We finally got the first one but like we all have been saying all morning, it is just the first one. We are still 1-3 and we have to go get some more. You can't get two without getting one so it is a good start"

Did you feel more comfortable out there last night than you have earlier in the year? You seemed to have had your best game.

"I always put a lot into my preparation each week. I had some opportunities to make some plays last night and made them."

Does it get easier each week in practice and with preparation? Does the learning curve become a little bit shorter?

"Yes, without a doubt. Each week's a growth process. You try to approach it the same every week and try to find something to get a little bit better at. It's a learning curve. There are different teams each week that all present different challenges. You just have to take it on as best as you can."

Can you give me an example of where you feel like you have improved since the season began?

"Just my confidence in the game. I always feel like I did a good job of staying poised and handling the calls. I think I am really settling in and starting to understand what is going on around me."

You got that excessive hit penalty last week, did you learn from that?

"I did. The referees made an appropriate call. It is something that I have to live with but I don't think that it is something that'll make me change my game. I just have to be more careful."

You guys are still in a hole at 1-3, with two teams in the division at 4-0; how far do you guys need to progress to get back into a better position?

"We've got a ways to go. Like I said, it is just win number one. Last night was a start. Hopefully, that can be a trend of good things coming our way. All we can do is focus on what we have to handle, and continue to knock down the teams that are in front of us."

There are a lot of rookies getting significant snaps on defense; do you ever look around and think to yourself that this is a good, young group, and a core that this team can build on?