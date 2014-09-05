Quotes from Payton, Carmichael and Ryan's Friday press conferences

New Orleans Saints Defensive Coordinator Rob Ryan

Post-Practice Media Availability

Friday, September 5, 2014

Do you think that a first game can set the tone for the rest of the season?

"I know that was my first game here so that was a great way. It set it up for me. It was great to start a season that way. The toughest win every year is to get that first win. I know all of these games come down to that, that's what everybody is saying, but it was a great way to start a season. Hopefully we can do it again."

If a team can't find a way to win at the end of the game, do you think it is harder to get back on track after that?

"I've been on a lot of those. We've lost the late ones or the early ones. It is always hard. It seems really hard to get that first win if you lose the first game. You just have to keep working, stick with what you believe and work through it. We've been working really hard. We've been preparing really hard to have success and that is what we plan on doing."

Do you think they are going to be more of a physical team?

"Everything I've seen, this is one of the top offenses in football so whatever it is, they have Matt Ryan, they have all these weapons. The (running) backs are great of course and those receivers are special and so is their quarterback. I just know they are really an excellent offense and we are going to have our hands full. We have been preparing as hard as we can and they have a lot of weapons and we have to do a good job of stopping them."

How does the absence of Tony Gonzalez change the way you prepare for this offense?

"There's a Hall of Fame tight end. Right now the first game you are not real sure of what personnel (new players and groupings) you might get, probably as they weren't with us last year. (The) bottom line is if you are any good as a coach you have to prepare your team for whatever they give you. We've done a nice job. We have a good plan. We are excited about our players. We have been working really hard and we are about ready to go play somebody."

What is your book on Julio Jones?

"When he was out last year and I said that Julio Jones is something special even when he wasn't playing, he is really that special. He really is a fantastic football player. I think he caught seven balls on us on the first game last year and we had him doubled every time. He is a terrific football player. He looks like he is at full speed on the four minutes I saw on Hard Knocks, he looked really good on it, but so did Mike Smith so I don't know. We will be at our best."

It seems like the Saints are facing every top receiver in the league this year.

"They're all great in this league. You have to look at it this way, as great as our receivers are in practice every day; we ought to be prepared to see some great guys (also). Every team has one. They all have great quarterbacks. You just have to be prepared. You have to be ready to go and you have to have a good sound defensive plan and that's what we try to do."

How much do you see of a team's offense in the preseason?

"I think people are different. I think, obviously, if you are a new staff you kind of have to come in there and put your fingerprint on it. There's no cutoff. This has been around for a long time. I know he (Mike Smith) has different weapons. He's always moved his players around anyway. Wherever they line up or end up lining up, he has his beliefs. He's one of the top coaches in this league and has added a great (offensive) line coach (Mike Tice) too. He's always had his fingerprint on his running game. You (can) see that in the preseason already. I think with the guys the longer you stay in the business you kind of have a fingerprint. I am sure I do."

Is their offensive line harder to scout with new people in new places?