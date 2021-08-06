Quarterbacks Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston self evaluate in bid to become New Orleans Saints starter

Asked if he was getting better, Winston replied in the affirmative.

"Oh, absolutely," he said. "We're getting better, now. We're getting better. And we're looking good, too. We've got to keep looking good and obviously, the consistency. Had a great opportunity these last three days, in particular, to get some great work with the young guys.

"Having guys like Easop Winston step up, having guys like Jalen McCleskey step up. Great to have Tommylee Lewis back; that's my guy, we built a great connection on scout team last year. So these young guys have been stepping up. We're down to three tight ends. So it's been great to get some work with these guys and build rapport with some of the guys that I haven't been throwing to early in camp."

Each quarterback had a strong day Friday running their respective offenses in team drills, aided by the fact that it was a repeat offensive install and the young receivers were able to operate better because of the familiarity.

"I think any time as a QB you come out and you see guys that break the huddle, line up, sprint to where they're supposed to be, and then as you see guys run the right routes getting in and out of the breaks, as a QB, that's what you want to see," Hill said. "We're always working on decision-making, timing and all of that but it's a two-way street. So as you see that, your confidence as a quarterback to let that ball go when you need to is much high."

Hill also has eschewed the inclination to scramble a lot in practice.

"I think that's an instinctive thing for me," he said. "That's one of those things that as someone who can run and you have the ability to make plays with your feet, I feel real comfortable doing that.