Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Friday, Aug. 6

Offense flips the script

After the last three days of the defense having the upper hand, on Friday the pendulum swung back to the offense's way. Both Winston and Taysom Hill threw the ball very well during the last portion of practice. Helped greatly by stellar pass protection, wide receivers and backs were not only open, but they were turning modest gains into huge ones with yards after catch. Two big plays for Winston were deep crossing routes to Marquez Callaway and Lil' Jordan Humphrey, the latter going for a long touchdown. Hill on his first rep found a wide-open Chris Hogan (who continues to catch pretty much everything thrown his way) for a touchdown and then a deep slant to former Tulane speedster Jalen McCleskey who took the pass 20 yards down the field and raced for another 30 after the catch. McCleskey also caught a long bomb from Ian Book down the right sideline for another huge gain. Payton mentioned post practice that Friday was the second straight day of this third down install and it paid off.