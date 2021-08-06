New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley operating with confidence in training camp

That hasn't been a problem so far, as he has conjured memories of the undrafted rookie in 2016 who, in '17, stepped in at left cornerback in the third game of the season – opposite then-rookie Marshon Lattimore, and after being inactive the first two games – and started the final 13 regular-season games he played that year.

New Orleans was 11-2 in those games, and Crawley had 17 pass breakups and an interception during the run. He never played less than 94 percent of the snaps on defense in any of those games.

His effectiveness slipped in '18, and in '19 he was released and picked up by Miami, released by the Dolphins in December and signed and released by the Raiders and Cardinals before the '20 regular season. But he returned to New Orleans in September of '20, placed on the practice squad and worked his way onto the active roster. In six games as a backup, he had an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

New Orleans re-signed him in the offseason and with the release of 2019 starter Jackrabbit Jenkins, Crawley has taken the opportunity to show his improvement.

"He can run," Coach Sean Payton said. "He's got good length. Back in '17, he came in in the third week and started that whole year for us, so he's got a lot of experience. But his athleticism – his speed, his range – are some of his strengths."