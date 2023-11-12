Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings | 2023 NFL Week 10

*• *With the 27-19 loss to the Vikings, the Saints hold a 5-5 record with a 3-3 mark on the road heading into their Week 11 bye.

*• *New Orleans will return to action to play at Atlanta at noon on Nov, 26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

*• *The Saints defense was dominant in the second half, allowing just three points and 91 net yards while also holding the Vikings to 2-of-9 on third down conversion attempts.

• Quarterback Derek Carr finished 13-of-18 for 110 yards before exiting in the third quarter due to injury.

*• *Carr's 13 completions pushed his career total to 3,421, passing Joe Montana (3409) for 22nd place all-time.

*• *Quarterback Jameis Winstonrelieved Carr in the third quarter and added 122 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on 13-of-25 passing.

*• *Running back Alvin Kamara led the Saints backfield with 75 yards from scrimmage, including a team-high seven receptions for 33 yards.

*• Receiver Chris Olave added six grabs for a club-best 94 receiving yards and a touchdown.

*• *Rookie receiver A.T. Perrycontributed two receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown grab from Winston in the fourth quarter. The two catches and touchdown were the first of his NFL career

*• *Receiver/returner Rashid Shaheedadded five receptions, pushing his season total to 31 receptions through 10 games and surpassing his 2022 rookie receiving figure of 28 grabs.

*• *Receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.made his first grab of the season on a 12-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

*• *Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 202nd regular season game Sunday, moving into a tie for 46th place all-time among NFL defensive linemen with Rob Burnett, Tony McGee, Anthony Pleasant and Jack Youngblood.

*• *Linebacker Demario Davisled the Saints defense with nine stops (six solo), a stop for loss, and sack. With six solo tackles Sunday, he now has 403 solo stops in his Black and Gold career.

*• *Cornerback Paulson Adebotied for a team-high nine tackles while adding two passes defended.

*• *Safety Tyrann Mathieuhad a game-high seven solo stops.

*• *Cornerback Alontae Tayloradded five tackles, a tackle for loss, and two passes defensed.

*• *Kicker Blake Grupe made a 48-yard field goal. All four of his kickoffs sailed into the end zone for touchbacks.

*• *Punter Lou Hedleypunted six times for 279 yards (46.5) average, including one boot downed inside the 20-yard line, including a 41.2 net punting average.