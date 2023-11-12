Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr ruled out of Vikings game with right shoulder injury, concussion

Saints quarterback took hard hit in third quarter

Nov 12, 2023 at 02:32 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carrwas ruled out of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a right shoulder injury and a concussion.

Carr took a hard hit from Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter in the third quarter. Jameis Winston entered the game and finished off the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave. 

Carr 13 of 18 for 110 yards when he was knocked out of the Vikings game.

The veteran quarterback was forced to leave the Green Bay Packers game earlier this season with a right shoulder injury.

Related Content

news

Another across-the-board slow start dooms New Orleans Saints in loss to Minnesota Vikings

Saints finished with 280 yards of offense, defense allowed 24 first-half points
news

Game Recap: Minnesota Vikings 27, New Orleans Saints 19 | 2023 NFL Week 10

Saints drop to 5-5 heading into bye week
news

Halftime update: Minnesota Vikings 24, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2023 NFL Week 10

Saints will get the ball to start the second half
news

Game Preview: Saints at Vikings - 2023 NFL Week 10

The Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at noon CT.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Vikings | 2023 NFL Week 10

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings for November 12, 2023
news

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears | 2023 NFL Week 9

Postgame notes from the Saints' Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears.
news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears | 2023 NFL Week 9

Postgame quotes from Coach Dennis Allen and Saints players after the team's Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears.
news

Cornerback Paulson Adebo produces three of New Orleans Saints' five turnovers in win over Chicago

Taysom Hill has touchdown pass and reception in victory
news

New Orleans Saints were right in the place it mattered most in victory over Chicago

Five forced turnovers were key to victory
news

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 24, Chicago Bears 17 | 2023 NFL Week 9

Defense delivers five takeaways to help secure second consecutive victory
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Chicago Bears 14 | 2023 NFL Week 9

Saints will get the ball to start the second half
Advertising