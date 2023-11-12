New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr ruled out of Vikings game with right shoulder injury, concussion

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carrwas ruled out of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a right shoulder injury and a concussion.
Carr took a hard hit from Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter in the third quarter. Jameis Winston entered the game and finished off the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave.
Carr 13 of 18 for 110 yards when he was knocked out of the Vikings game.
The veteran quarterback was forced to leave the Green Bay Packers game earlier this season with a right shoulder injury.