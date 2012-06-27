Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

QB Drew Brees Nominated for Two ESPYs

Brees won three ESPY trophies in 2010

Jun 27, 2012
QB Drew Brees has been nominated for two ESPYs, Best Record-Breaking Performance and Best NFL Player, ESPN announced Wednesday.

Voting is underway here and, aside from Best Team, all categories will close when the live show starts Wednesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN/ESPNHD from the Nokia Theatre at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.

For the Best Record-Breaking Performance category, Brees is joined by Duke Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski, Golfer Lexi Thompson and Yankees Closer Mariano Rivera as nominees.

Along with Brees, there are four other nominees for Best NFL Player: Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski, Lions WR Calvin Johnson, Ravens LB Terrell Suggs and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

In 2011, Brees was named the Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year, FedEx Air Player of the Year and earned his sixth trip to the Pro Bowl. He shattered Dan Marino's 27-year-old mark by passing for 5,476 yards, and his 468 completions broke Peyton Manning's 2010 record of 450. Brees finished the season completing 71.6 percent of his passes, breaking his own 2009 NFL record (70.6).

In 2010, Brees received three ESPY trophies - Best Male Athlete, Best Championship Performance and Best NFL Player.

About the ESPYs:
The ESPYS gather top celebrities from sports and entertainment to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, reliving unforgettable moments and saluting the leading performers and performances. The 2012 ESPYS will recognize both sport-specific achievements, such as "Best MLB Player" and "Best WNBA Player," as well as best-in-sport winners, such as "Best Team" or "Best Female Athlete" that pit nominees from different sports against each other. The ESPYS honor ESPN's commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a partnership launched with the late Jim Valvano at the inaugural ESPYs in 1993

