Q&A with Former Saint William Roaf

Roaf talks Hall of Fame, answers fans' questions

Feb 01, 2011 at 02:14 AM

Former Saints OT William Roaf is one of five first-year eligible players among the 15 modern-era finalists who will be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2011 this Saturday.

The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet in North Texas this Saturday to elect the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2011. The election results will be announced at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) during a one-hour NFL Network special, live from the Super Bowl Media Center.

Roaf spoke with NewOrleansSaints.com about the Hall of Fame and answered questions submitted by Saints fans through the team's social media outlets.

NOS.com: When did you start playing football?

Roaf: "Growing up in the time period and area I did, it was kind of the norm to always be outside and playing sports. I had a field right outside my house that was almost the size of a football field. I was a real hyper kid and liked to be active and wrestle and stuff like that."

NOS.com: How are you feeling this week of the Hall of Fame selection this Saturday?

Roaf: "Now that it's getting close, there is a lot of anticipation. I have been thinking about it a lot because it would be such a prestigious accomplishment. Just to be on the final list during my first time is an honor itself. I am grouped with some of the best players to ever play. I have worked out with Jerome Bettis and I have played against most of the guys that are up for it or have some kind of connection to them."

NOS.com: What would it mean to you to be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in your first year of eligibility?

Roaf: "To be selected to the Hall of Fame during my first time on the ballot would be something very special because a lot of guys aren't even a finalist their first year. I worked hard at my job and played at a high level for most of my career. It would be something that I would be very proud of."

NOS.com: What will you be doing Saturday while waiting on the call?

Roaf: "I will be watching it from home in California. If I get selected, I will take the next flight out to Dallas to take part in the Super Bowl events. It would be an exciting trip to be able to fly down there. "

Fan Questions

Growing up, who was your favorite football player and team? (From Facebook Follower - Tommy Stoute Jr.)

Roaf: "I didn't have a favorite player but my favorite team was the Pittsburgh Steelers. My brother was a big Cowboys fan and a lot of people in Arkansas were Cowboys fans because we didn't have a pro football team. I really liked the Steelers. Louisiana Tech guy Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, "Mean Joe" Greene and all those guys. I always watched the Steelers play."
What are your favorite moments from your NFL career? (From Twitter Follower - @redjem25)

Roaf: "The 2000 season, when we won the first playoff game in Saints history against the Rams. That was a very, very big moment. Also, the 2003 season with the Chiefs when we started 9-0 and finished 13-3. That was a real fun season."

Who was the toughest opponent to block? (From Twitter Follower - @iMARKINGHAM)

Roaf:  "The guy that gave me the most problems was Chuck Smith of the Atlanta Falcons. He was an outstanding football player that didn't get a lot of recognition. I had a lot of problems with him. We played each other a lot and he was always tough to go against. Another guy was Mike Rucker of the Carolina Panthers. He was more of a power guy, not a speed guy. I had more issues with the guys that would try out-leveraging me as opposed to be quicker than me."

Who do you think will win the Super Bowl this year? (From Facebook Follower - Dana Willie)

Roaf:  "I am predicting a Green Bay win. I grew up rooting for the Steelers but I cheer for the Saints and Chiefs now. I am predicting the Packers get the win this Sunday."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

