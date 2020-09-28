Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints loss to the Green Bay Packers

-With the loss, the New Orleans Saints fall to 1-2 and fall in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2017 season, snapping a streak of 48 games without consecutive losses. New Orleans returns to action on Sunday, Oct. 4 when it takes on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Kickoff is set for noon.

-The loss is New Orleans' first home loss on "Sunday Night Football" during the Brees-Payton era (since 2006), and first loss in their last five "Sunday Night Football" appearances. The Saints' fall to 20-15 all-time on "Sunday Night Football."

-With the loss, the Saints' record against Green Bay falls to 9-17 all-time and to 6-6 in games played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

-For Coach Sean Payton, the loss drops his record against Green Bay to 4-2 all-time and 21 at home.

-The Saints held Packers running back Aaron Jones to 69 yards on 16 carries, extending their streak to 45 consecutive games without surrendering 100 yards rushing to an individual player. The 45-game streak is now tied with the 1972-75 Los Angeles Rams for third-longest in NFL history.

-New Orleans amassed 397 total yards, including a season-high 122 rushing yards and 275 passing yards. New Orleans finished with 30 points and have scored at least 30 points in two of their first three games. The Saints' 6.8 yards per play is their highest mark this season.

-QB Drew Brees passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-36 passing, finishing with a passer rating of 127.8. Brees has now passed for at least three touchdowns in 94 games, surpassing Peyton Manning (93) and joining Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady (94) for most such games in NFL history. (Brady threw for three touchdowns earlier Sunday against the Denver Broncos).

-Brees finished with a passer rating of above 125.0 for the 51st time in his career, surpassing Manning (50) for most such games in NFL history. Brees also moves into a tie for 22nd in NFL record books with linebacker Clay Matthews for career appearances with 278.

-RB Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns, recording his 16th career multi-touchdown game, surpassing Marques Colston and Deuce McCallister and setting a club record. Kamara also had the best receiving game of his career, finishing with 13 receptions for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdown receptions. Kamara set a career-long reception on a 52-yard third quarter catch-and run touchdown. Kamara also carried the ball six times for 58 yards, including a first quarter 49-yard rush, matching the second longest run of his career.

-LB Demario Davis finished with seven tackles and one sack of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, his second quarterback takedown of the season. Davis came into the game with 855 career stops and recorded his 900th career tackle on a third quarter stop of Packers tight end Robert Tonyan.

-Kicker Wil Lutz went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts, the 16th game of his career with at least three field goals, converting on attempts of 45, 35, and 34 yards. Lutz now has 125 career field goals, surpassing Doug Brien (123) for third in club record books.

-Safety Malcolm Jenkins led the Saints with nine tackles, his most stops in a game since recording 12 in Week 15 of the 2018 season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins added one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss.

-Running back Latavius Murray recorded 12 rushes for a season-high 58 rushing yards and has now recorded double-digit rushing attempts in two of the Saints' first three games of the season. Murray added one reception for seven yards.

-Receiver Tre'Quan Smith finished with four receptions for 42 yards, and now has 10 receptions in the Saints' first three games. It took Smith seven games in 2018 and eight games in 2019 to record 10 receptions.

-Receiver Emmanuel Sanders scored his second touchdown of the season on a 10-yard reception from Brees on the final offensive play of the first half. Sanders finished with 56 receiving yards on a season-high four receptions.

-Tight end Adam Trautman recorded his first career game with multiple receptions, finishing with two catches for 17 yards. Tight end Jared Cook finished with two receptions for 21 yards and has recorded multiple receptions in each game this season.

-Cornerback Janoris Jenkins recorded six tackles, including one tackle for loss on the night. His first tackle of the game was the 500th of his career and came in the first quarter on Packers WR Allen Lazard.

-Appearing in his 147th consecutive game, defensive end Cameron Jordan moves into a tie for first in club record books with tackle/guard Jim Dombrowski for consecutive games played. Jordan's 147th career appearance moves him pas Marques Colston for sole possession of 15th on the club's all-time games played list. Jordan finished the night with four tackles.

-Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Marshon Lattimore added seven and six tackles, respectively. Gardener-Johnson has recorded 18 tackles in the Saints' first three games; it took 10 games for Gardner-Johnson to reach that mark in 2019.