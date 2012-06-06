Players Quotes From Second Day of Mini-Camp

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Lance Moore

Media Availability

Wednesday, June 6, 2012

What is it like around camp without Sean Payton and Drew Brees?

It is different but guys are working. Our mentality is not to worry about the guys that aren't here, it is to worry about the guys that are here, the guys that are doing what it takes to get better every day. As long as we are doing that, we're good."

It looks like business as usual out there, is that the approach you are taking?

"It better be. We are not feeling sorry for ourselves or anybody else. We are here and we feel like we still have a very good football team. We definitely can do some damage this year. We are starting from the beginning now and trying to do what it takes to get a little bit better each and every day and just keep stacking those chips."

Is there more learning going on at this point in camp than in years past?

"You are always going to have a bunch of rookies and a bunch of new guys that need to learn the system and how we do things. For the guys that have been around here, it is work as usual. We are coming out and it is a routine. We have been to mini-camps and OTAs before and it's fun. We are just trying to have fun out there."

Do you keep track of what is happening with Drew Brees?

"Of course. It is not my job to worry about what is going to happen or how much money he is going to get. Obviously, we want him here. He will be here when he is ready to be here and when things are right for him. Until then, we will work and be ready when he gets back."

How do you think that Chase Daniel performed today?

"I think Chase did a great job today. He made a lot of good plays, a lot of good throws. That is our goal for him, to get him a little bit better each and every day. Especially as a group of receivers with a lot of veteran guys, if we can do whatever we can to help him out there, that is what we are trying to do."

Are you surprised that there was a scuffle already at practice?

"No, I'm not surprised. It is hot out there. The weather gets to you a little bit. Obviously, we have been going against each other for three weeks now. It doesn't surprise me. I'm surprised it happened so late actually. It is good to see but I am glad nobody got hurt."