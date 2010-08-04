Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Pierre Thomas Returns To The Field

Saints afternoon practice report

Aug 04, 2010 at 01:50 PM

The Saints held their 10th training camp practice Wednesday afternoon in the team's indoor facility.

NEXT PRACTICE:The Saints' only practice Thursday, at 8:50 a.m., has been moved to the indoor facility and closed to the public. The next practice open to the public will be Friday morning at 8:50 a.m.

THOMAS IS BACK:RB Pierre Thomas returned to practice Thursday afternoon after sitting out the morning as a precaution. Thomas was pulled from Tuesday morning's practice after he was hit in left wrist. The four-year veteran had surgery on his left wrist following the 2008 season.

Thomas, who had a number of nice runs in the afternoon practice, said missing time was just a precaution.

"I feel good and the x-rays didn't show anything," said Thomas. "It was a nice hit. One of the guys got me good. Got me in my wrist that I had a surgery on a couple years ago. It hurt for a split second and we just wanted to make sure everything was good and everything turned out good. Now I am back on the field with my teammates and I am ready to go."

## Injury Report:TEs Tory Humphreyand Jeremy Shockey, CB Tracy Porter, CB Patrick Robinsonand LB Scott Shanleremained sidelined.

DB Randall Gaysaw first-team reps in the place of Porter.

HILL TALKS NUMBER CHANGE: RB P.J. Hilldiscussed why he changed his number from 43 to 32.

"I wore No. 32 when I was with the Eagles and when I was in Washington," said Hill. "I was pretty excited when they had it available for me. Somebody had it at the start of camp but I noticed nobody was wearing it so I gave it a shot."

Hill did well in the new number as he had some nice runs in the p.m. practice, including a 15-yard run that could have gone for a touchdown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Kentavius Street

Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was his position coach in college
news

Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Kentavius Street

Street, entering his fourth NFL season, was a 2018 fourth round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers out of North Carolina State
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye

Has started every game of his NFL career
news

Saints agree to terms with safety Marcus Maye on three-year contract

Former Jets safety posted career totals of 408 tackles (221 solo), 3.5 sacks in 60 contests with New York
news

New Orleans Saints receive two compensatory picks for 2022 NFL Draft

Picks 98, 101 overall give Saints seven picks in upcoming draft
news

New Orleans Saints plan to be shoppers in free agency, but not early

Saints have several notable free agents on the market
news

Craig Robertson enjoyed his NFL career, and it was evident

"I treated it like it was supposed to be fun"
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announces his retirement from professional football

During his career with the Saints and Browns, Robertson tallied career totals of 556 tackles, nine sacks, and ten interceptions
news

New Orleans Saints keeping Jameis Winston in mind as possible starter in 2022 

Mickey Loomis: 'Jameis is certainly an option for us and hopefully we're an option for him'
news

Three candidates have interviewed for New Orleans Saints head coaching vacancy

Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Aaron Glenn are first three; at least three more candidates expected to interview
news

New Orleans Saints a different franchise from last head coach search

'We've had a lot of outreach, a lot of people interested in coming to New Orleans'
news

Quarterback Drew Brees found his ideal coach in Sean Payton

'I'm just so grateful to have had the opportunity to play, not just with one coach during that time, but with one Sean Payton'
Advertising