Pierre Thomas Returns To The Field

The Saints held their 10th training camp practice Wednesday afternoon in the team's indoor facility.

NEXT PRACTICE:The Saints' only practice Thursday, at 8:50 a.m., has been moved to the indoor facility and closed to the public. The next practice open to the public will be Friday morning at 8:50 a.m.

THOMAS IS BACK:RB Pierre Thomas returned to practice Thursday afternoon after sitting out the morning as a precaution. Thomas was pulled from Tuesday morning's practice after he was hit in left wrist. The four-year veteran had surgery on his left wrist following the 2008 season.

Thomas, who had a number of nice runs in the afternoon practice, said missing time was just a precaution.

"I feel good and the x-rays didn't show anything," said Thomas. "It was a nice hit. One of the guys got me good. Got me in my wrist that I had a surgery on a couple years ago. It hurt for a split second and we just wanted to make sure everything was good and everything turned out good. Now I am back on the field with my teammates and I am ready to go."

## Injury Report:TEs Tory Humphreyand Jeremy Shockey, CB Tracy Porter, CB Patrick Robinsonand LB Scott Shanleremained sidelined.

DB Randall Gaysaw first-team reps in the place of Porter.

HILL TALKS NUMBER CHANGE: RB P.J. Hilldiscussed why he changed his number from 43 to 32.

"I wore No. 32 when I was with the Eagles and when I was in Washington," said Hill. "I was pretty excited when they had it available for me. Somebody had it at the start of camp but I noticed nobody was wearing it so I gave it a shot."