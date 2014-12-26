Pierre Thomas, Akiem Hicks placed on season-ending IR

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton on Friday announced that the team has placed running back Pierre Thomas and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks on season-ending injured reserve.

The Saints (6-9) play their final game of the season at noon Sunday at Tampa Bay (2-13).

Receiver Brandon Coleman and linebacker Jerry Franklin were called up from the team's practice squad to take their spots on the 53-man roster. The Saints also added center Michael Brewster to the practice.