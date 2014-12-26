Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Pierre Thomas, Akiem Hicks placed on season-ending IR

Team brings up two players from practice squad

Dec 26, 2014 at 05:44 AM

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton on Friday announced that the team has placed running back Pierre Thomas and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks on season-ending injured reserve.

The Saints (6-9) play their final game of the season at noon Sunday at Tampa Bay (2-13).

Receiver Brandon Coleman and linebacker Jerry Franklin were called up from the team's practice squad to take their spots on the 53-man roster. The Saints also added center Michael Brewster to the practice.

Thomas had been listed on this week's injury report with "ribs" while Hicks was listed with an "ankle." Thomas finished the season with 45 carries for 222 yards and two touchdowns plus 45 receptions for 378 yards and a touchdown.

