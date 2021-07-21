2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles' 2020 season recap:

The Eagles came into the 2020 season with fairly high expectations, but a vast number of injuries and their quarterback struggling proved to be too much as they finished 4-11-1. Carson Wentz was benched for second-round pick Jalen Hurts in the second half of their Week 13 game vs. the Packers. Hurts provided the offense with a bit of a spark down the stretch. Hurts' best game came against the Arizona Cardinals when he threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 63 more yards and a touchdown.