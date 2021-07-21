Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Philadelphia Eagles

Saints will face Eagles in Week 11 on Fox

Jul 21, 2021 at 11:04 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will travel to Philadelphia for a noon game Sunday, Nov. 21 on Fox. New Orleans will be looking to rebound from a 24-21 loss at Lincoln Financial Field on December 13, 2020. Taysom Hill started at quarterback for the Black & Gold, passing for 291 yards and two scores.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 11 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Coach: Nick Sirianni

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts

2020 record: 4-11, fourth in NFC East

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 - Saints 21, Eagles 24

Eagles-Saints series record: Eagles lead 17-12-0

Philadelphia Eagles' 2020 season recap:

The Eagles came into the 2020 season with fairly high expectations, but a vast number of injuries and their quarterback struggling proved to be too much as they finished 4-11-1. Carson Wentz was benched for second-round pick Jalen Hurts in the second half of their Week 13 game vs. the Packers. Hurts provided the offense with a bit of a spark down the stretch. Hurts' best game came against the Arizona Cardinals when he threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 63 more yards and a touchdown.

Notable Eagles Roster Additions:

Notable Eagles Roster Losses:

