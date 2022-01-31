Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Linebacker Pete Werner plays 15 games in rookie year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Werner missed just two games

Jan 31, 2022 at 10:15 AM
New Orleans Saints
Photo-Pete-Werner-season-recap
Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Linebacker Pete Werner celebrates following a tackle in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner 2021 season analysis:

In his rookie year, Ohio State product Pete Werner played in 15 of a possible 17 games. He posted 62 tackles, of which 36 were solo tackles and 26 were assists. He filled in for Demario Davis , Kwon Alexander and Kaden Elliss as needed and drew the start in the game against the Miami Dolphins.

New Orleans Saints LB Pete Werner's best game of the 2021 season:

Werner's best game came against Washington in Week 5. He had 13 tackles, eight of which were solo. Werner recorded double-digit tackles in three games this season, with Washington being the game where he recorded his career-high.

Werner's best quote from the 2021 season:

"Phenomenal. The way he's playing here as rookie has just been phenomenal and he has shown that the sky is the limit for him and so it is just going to be all about his continued progression. But he's playing light years ahead of where you expect a rookie to play. His athletic ability, his closing speed, his tenacity on his tackles, his instincts, his smarts, it all speaks for itself. Just turn the tape on and you're going to see him and so he has played absolutely phenomenal and I am just excited to see him continue to grow as a player." Linebacker Demario Davis on Pete Werner

2021 Saints Season Photos: Pete Werner

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action during the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
1 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 25

AP Images
17 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
