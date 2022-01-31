Linebacker Pete Werner plays 15 games in rookie year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner 2021 season analysis:
In his rookie year, Ohio State product Pete Werner played in 15 of a possible 17 games. He posted 62 tackles, of which 36 were solo tackles and 26 were assists. He filled in for Demario Davis , Kwon Alexander and Kaden Elliss as needed and drew the start in the game against the Miami Dolphins.
New Orleans Saints LB Pete Werner's best game of the 2021 season:
Werner's best game came against Washington in Week 5. He had 13 tackles, eight of which were solo. Werner recorded double-digit tackles in three games this season, with Washington being the game where he recorded his career-high.
Werner's best quote from the 2021 season:
"Phenomenal. The way he's playing here as rookie has just been phenomenal and he has shown that the sky is the limit for him and so it is just going to be all about his continued progression. But he's playing light years ahead of where you expect a rookie to play. His athletic ability, his closing speed, his tenacity on his tackles, his instincts, his smarts, it all speaks for itself. Just turn the tape on and you're going to see him and so he has played absolutely phenomenal and I am just excited to see him continue to grow as a player." Linebacker Demario Davis on Pete Werner
