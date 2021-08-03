Rookie linebacker Pete Werner on fast track with New Orleans Saints

New Orleans is expecting no less from its second-round pick (No. 60 overall), after Werner posted a combined 13 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 122 tackles in his final two seasons with Ohio State.

"I think I'm smart, and I've been able to pick up on this defense very fast – faster than a lot would imagine, given what the defense entails," Werner said. "I think that intelligence is going to help me out a lot, as well as my athleticism. I've been put in places in college to show my athleticism, and it's helped out. I think that's what I'm going to bring. That intelligence and athleticism is what I'm going to bring to the table.

"When it comes to learning the defense, I've learned it pretty fast. As well as when I see a formation, I can react to it a little quicker than people that are a little bit behind. I feel like I can do that, I've been able to show that, hopefully coaches see that."

Coaches have seen enough to give him first-team reps along with standout linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿, and Werner is learning to adjust to playing on a higher level.

"The biggest thing is I've been going up against a lot of big O-linemen," Werner said. "In college, you get the big, slow ones. Now, they can all move, so I've got to be really on my feet, I've got to be where I'm supposed to be at the right time.

"(And) everybody cares. There's no guys slacking, everybody's attentive in meetings. It's their job and they're pros. Everybody cares to be here, there's no guys slacking around. It's a professional feeling, (and) I like that.

"I noticed that when you get to this level, there's a lot more that goes into each coverage than what I was doing in the past. So it's not the traditional Cover 3, there's different variations of it, what you can do with the safety. There's a lot that goes into the defense and ways we can play it."

There's a lot yet to be discovered, including whether Werner has a decent singing voice.