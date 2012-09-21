Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Pete Carmichael: "Everybody Took A Hard Look At Themselves"

Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael met with the media after practice on Friday

Sep 21, 2012 at 08:53 AM
carmichael_presser_article.jpg

New Orleans Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael

Media Availability

Friday, September 21, 2012

What did you take away from the last game?

"I think the first thing that I did was look at myself and I think everybody did. What we could do better? And when you look at the situation where we had the ball in the second quarter with three and a half minutes left and then we go three and out and just don't take any time off of the clock, give the ball back to Carolina. So, I think everybody took a hard look at themselves. There was a lot of positive offensively to take out of that game for us. But then again, there was enough to not win the game. Six or seven plays that you look back on and just say we had some opportunities and we didn't take advantage of it."

How is Travaris Cadet doing with playing the receiver position?

"I think with this really being his first crack at it this week, he has done a good job. He has all of the tools. It's just a matter of learning that position over time, understanding the alignments and the specific technique of the routes, so it's a work in progress."

Is this a permanent move for him or is he versatile enough to move around?

"I think it is more that he has the ability to do a couple of different things. We're just giving this an experiment and we will see where it goes from there."

Is it because he has more potential at receiver?

"He is such a talented kid that we're just trying to find a spot for him where he has the opportunity to contribute to this team because he is obviously talented enough."

This doesn't mean that there is unhappiness with the receiver position?

"No. We need to find a way to get this guy some touches."

And that would be a lot harder at running back?

"I think we've had a couple of injuries here and there with the receiver position. But as far as probably getting on the field faster? I'd say it would probably happen faster at receiver for him."

Is there anything specific that is affecting the lack of big plays with the passing game?

"There are a couple of opportunities where Drew (Brees) is going to take what the defense gives you and they drop back. He is going to check it down and part of it would I'd probably be responsible on my part for really giving the guys a chance of that and calling some more of those."

Aaron Kromer talked about turnovers being one of the big differences of this team. Is Drew Brees veteran enough to where you don't have to say anything to him at this point about interceptions or do you still get in his ear?

"I think it is not a jump his case and rant and rave (situation). It's a communication (situation), but obviously he knows himself better. He is his hardest critic. He is going to be hard on himself, but we still meet and we still talk about it."

Does that make your role more to settle him down?

"He's a professional. He knows the game. He knows when he makes a mistake. It's just again, like I said, we meet in the meeting room and we talk about it. We share our thoughts together with Joe Lombardi as well, and Chase (Daniel). It's a group effort."

