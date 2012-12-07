 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Pete Carmichael: "Drew Brees Wants to Play Perfect Every Game"

Dec 07, 2012 at 04:48 AM
carmichael_presser1.jpg

New Orleans Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael
Post-Practice Media Availability
Friday, December 7, 2012

Watch Carmichael's Press Conference

How do you feel about the offensive line's challenge of protecting Drew Brees this week?
"They have quite a few guys, it's not just one or two guys, they have a whole bunch of guys that we're going to have to be alert for and know where they are on every snap. That's something that I feel like we do a good job game planning and trying to make sure that we're aware of that at all times."

Is it more of a challenge because they're able to move around a little bit?
"They're able to move their guys around and you don't know if they're going to line up at end or tackle. We feel like they have four pretty good pass rushers that they can put anywhere so it's obviously going to be a challenge for us. We have to be on top of our game when it comes to that."

How tough has it been for Drew Brees coming off of two tough back-to-back performances?
"Listen, he's a competitor and a lot of the success that we've had around here is because of him. He wants to go out and play perfect every game and it's not a game of being perfect. We have all the trust and confidence in him and we have a good challenge this week."

How difficult is it for you to correct what he's doing? To make sure he isn't falling into bad mechanics or anything else?
"We're not going to change anything he's doing. You can't put all of those mistakes on him. That goes around with everybody. Start with me, the play-caller, or what we're coaching. Maybe the technique of the route that we're running or how the receiver ends up, maybe he's a yard short. Maybe there's a snap where there is some pressure. It's not all on him."

When it is him, is it more of a bad throw or a bad read?
"He's not making poor decisions for us. He is not making poor decisions for us."

So for all of those throws, like not seeing a linebacker in the middle of the field, there was a player that was supposed to…
"He might go through a game where there are one or two decisions that he'd like to have back, that we'd like to have back, but that's not something that's a trend. It's not a trend that he is all of a sudden making bad decisions. There are a lot of things that are going in to it and there were a couple of throws in that last game that he'd like to have back."

