Payton to Serve on the NFL Coaches' Subcommittee

Head Coach Sean Payton will continue his role on the NFL Coaches' Subcommittee, which makes recommendations to the Competition Committee. The group consists of current and former NFL head coaches.

Atlanta Falcons President Rich McKay has been named the chairman of the NFL Competition Committee.

McKay, a member of the committee since 1994, has served as co-chair since 1998, including since 2001 with former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher.

Though no longer a member of the committee, Fisher will continue to serve in a non-voting, advisory role during the current offseason.

The committee, which studies all aspects of the game and recommends rules and policy changes to NFL clubs, consists of the following members: