Payton to Serve on the NFL Coaches' Subcommittee

Group makes recommendations to Competition Committee.

Mar 01, 2011 at 05:03 AM

Head Coach Sean Payton will continue his role on the NFL Coaches' Subcommittee, which makes recommendations to the Competition Committee. The group consists of current and former NFL head coaches.

Atlanta Falcons President Rich McKay has been named the chairman of the NFL Competition Committee.

McKay, a member of the committee since 1994, has served as co-chair since 1998, including since 2001 with former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher.

Though no longer a member of the committee, Fisher will continue to serve in a non-voting, advisory role during the current offseason.

The committee, which studies all aspects of the game and recommends rules and policy changes to NFL clubs, consists of the following members:

Rich McKay    Atlanta Falcons    Chairman
Stephen Jones    Dallas Cowboys    
Marvin Lewis    Cincinnati Bengals    
John Mara    New York Giants    
Ozzie Newsome    Baltimore Ravens    
Bill Polian    Indianapolis Colts    
Rick Smith    Houston Texans    

The Coaches' Subcommittee, which makes recommendations to the Competition Committee, consists of the following current and former NFL head coaches:

John Madden    Chairman
John Harbaugh    Baltimore Ravens
Mike Holmgren    Cleveland Browns
Sean Payton    New Orleans Saints
Andy Reid    Philadelphia Eagles
Steve Spagnuolo    St. Louis Rams
Mike Tomlin    Pittsburgh Steelers
Norv Turner    San Diego Chargers
Ken Whisenhunt    Arizona Cardinals

