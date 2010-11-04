Payton's Thursday Presser

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Post-Practice Press Conference

Thursday, November 4, 2010

* *

Opening Statement:

* *

"To go through the injury report first, center Jonathan Goodwin (groin) was full; Tracy Porter (knee) was full; Scott Shanle (hamstring) was full; Marques Colston (hand) was full; Chris Ivory (head) was full; Jabari Greer (shoulder) was full; Pierson Prioleau (ankle) was limited; kicker Garrett Hartley (ankle) was full; Reggie Bush (fibula) was limited; Jon Stinchcomb (knee) did not practice; Patrick Robinson (ankle) did not practice; Pierre Thomas (ankle) did not practice. Like with most Thursdays, most of our work was third down and nickel oriented."

You say Reggie Bush was limited today. What does that mean?

* *

"He was limited. He's still not moving the way you'd like but I think he's making a lot of progress quickly and so each day we try to give him more to do. More than anything, it's still getting to where he's real confident and comfortable planting and driving off of that leg. But he certainly did more today than he did yesterday or up until now."

With Jabari Greer, you had indicated that he'll return when you feel comfortable that he can take contact. Is that where he is now?

* *

"He practice and took all the snaps today. The joint is strong and I'm encouraged with where he's at. I think he's going to play. It would hard to be full today and not be involved."

So both he and Tracy Porter will play you think?

* *

"Yes."

What does Malcolm Jenkins' role become then?

* *

"We'll see how we move guys around. We have position flexibility and that's a good thing."

Is Patrick Robinson getting better?

* *

"He is. We just have to get him healthy here. Fortunately, if you're trying to look at good news, his injury has occurred when the other corners are coming back. But I think with him, the early part of the rehab has gone well but he's still unable to practice right now."

Has his play also improved each week?

* *

"I would agree with that."

Could you talk a bit about your draft picks and how they've done through the first half of the season?

* *

"Starting with Patrick, he's contributed quite a bit in the first half of the season. Charles Brown continues to work and do a good job. In practice he's giving us quality reps, not only on the scout team but also filling in for our guys offensively. Matt Tennant and Jimmy Graham, we're encouraged with what we're seeing from those guys after eight games so far. I don't know if I'm missing anybody, but it has been a solid group. You get to this point in the season and you get a lot of evaluation done on film, whether it's scout team or in the games. We just keep developing those guys and making sure that they're ready when they're called upon. In Patrick's case, it was fairly soon with the injuries."

Do you think fans are sometimes a little too quick to expect things out of rookies?

* *

"I think it varies. Sometimes it depends on the players ahead of them. I think that in two or three years, it's a lot easier to grade a draft class than it is in the first year. We're encouraged with the rookies on our roster clearly."

Is Thomas Morstead growing on the impressive rookie season that he had?

* *

"He's doing a real good job. He's consistent. He's athletic. He has a strong leg. The fact that you just asked that question the way you did is a tribute to the job he's done. He's been very consistent and he has a routine each week. He prepares very diligently. If that involves kickoffs some weeks, or if it doesn't, he's prepared to do that with his primary focus with punting."

Did he do a good job in terms of directional and field position punting on Sunday?

* *

"He did a good job, no question."

Did he get a special teams game ball?

* *

"No, he didn't, but then again he's playing at a high level."

Was Garrett Hartley back kicking as usual today?

* *

"Yes, he was full."

Will he kickoff on Sunday?

* *

"No, I'm probably still leaning on kicking off Thomas (Morstead)."

Can you talk about Jon Stinchcomb's situation, since he hasn't missed a start since you have been here?

* *

"Tomorrow will give us a lot more information. Zach (Strief) has been getting a lot of the snaps. I'm optimistic he's going to be able to come in and get some work."

Is Patrick Robinson's ankle injury, not a high ankle one?

* *

"I wouldn't say that. I think with Patrick the symptoms would be that it was a high ankle, so I don't want to put a time on it. The first week after it he's been doing pretty well. It's sore. It's going to take some time."

Did it happen in the first play of Sunday's game?

* *

"Yes."

There's a report out saying that Drew Brees' knee injury is more serious than previously discussed and that he would probably need surgery and is impacting his play. Could you address it?

* *

"It's inaccurate. It's not right. Completely false."

Do you think the injury has affected him?

* *