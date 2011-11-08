Payton Named To NCAA Silver Anniversary Team

INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA has named six former student-athletes as recipients of its Silver Anniversary Award that annually recognizes distinguished individuals on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their college athletics careers. Former Eastern Illinois All-American quarterback and current New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will be one of the six former student-athletes honored at the Honors Celebration on Jan. 13 at the NCAA Convention in Indianapolis.

Following are summaries of Payton and the other 2012 winners' accomplishments. The 2012 Silver Anniversary Winners include Doris Burke, Tim Brown, Kevin Johnson, Sean Payton, Amy Perko and David Robinson.

Doris Burke

School: Providence College

Graduation year: 1987

Major: Social work; health services administration

Sport: Women's basketball

Burke is a trailblazer on many counts. She is the first woman to call a Big East Conference men's basketball game, the first woman to be hired as a regular commentator for a men's college basketball package and the first woman to call a New York Knicks game on radio and television. Working for ESPN since 1991, Burke has served as a sideline reporter, analyst and play-by-play broadcaster for NCAA men's and women's basketball, the NBA and the WNBA. She was presented USA Today's Rudy Award for the Best New Face in Sports Television in 2003 and was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. As a member of the starting line-up for Providence College, Burke ranks 10th all-time in scoring and second in career assists.

Tim Brown

School: University of Notre Dame

Graduation year: 1988

Major: Sociology

Sport: Football

Brown was the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in 1987. He set two single-game, nine single-season and eight career records during his time at Notre Dame. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection was drafted sixth overall in the 1988 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles (Oakland) Raiders. Brown retired with numerous NFL and Raiders records. He serves as the national chairman and spokesperson for Athletes and Entertainers for Kids and 9-1-1 For Kids. Each year, Brown hosts the Tim Brown Charity Golf Classic to benefit 9-1-1 For Kids, and the Mentor Mini Camp at the Raiders' headquarters for 100 fatherless boys.

Kevin Johnson

School: University of California, Berkeley

Graduation year: 1987

Major: Political science

Sport: Men's basketball

Johnson was elected as first African-American mayor of Sacramento in 2008. Before serving as mayor, Johnson founded and was the CEO of St. HOPE, a nonprofit community development organization. He was honored by President George H.W. Bush with the 411th Point of Light for his work with children and education. Johnson was the seventh player selected during the 1987 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and after being traded in 1988 he played nine seasons for the Phoenix Suns. During his time with the Suns, Johnson was a three-time NBA All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection. Johnson remains on multiple career-high lists at Cal and helped the team to its first postseason appearance in 26 seasons with an NIT berth his junior year.

Sean Payton

School: Eastern Illinois University

Graduation year: 1987

Major: Communications

Sport: Football

Payton is the coach of the Super Bowl XLIV Champion New Orleans Saints and was the NFL Coach of the Year in 2006. Prior to becoming head coach of the Saints, Payton served as an assistant coach for NFL and collegiate teams. Payton played in the NFL, Arena Football League and Canadian Football League. The Eastern Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame inductee still holds four single-season records, four career records and three individual game records there. Payton created the Play It Forward Foundation to raise funds for families in need. He also was a key figure in helping to revitalize the Saints and the city of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Amy Perko

School: Wake Forest University

Graduation year: 1987

Major: History

Sport: Women's basketball

Perko is the executive director of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics. After earning her master's degree, she worked at the NCAA and then at the University of Kansas. Before joining the Knight Commission, Perko was the first president of the Fayetteville Patriots, an NBA development team. Perko is a Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame honoree, a CoSIDA All-America Hall of Fame honoree and an ACC Legend. She was a three-time Academic All-American who graduated summa cum laude and set multiple school women's basketball records. Perko currently serves on the Child Advocacy Center Board of Directors and is a youth basketball coach.

David Robinson

School: United States Naval Academy

Graduation year: 1987

Major: Mathematics

Sport: Men's basketball