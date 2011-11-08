Payton Named To NCAA Silver Anniversary Team

INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA has named six former student-athletes as recipients of its Silver Anniversary Award that annually recognizes distinguished individuals on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their college athletics careers. Former Eastern Illinois All-American quarterback and current New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will be one of the six former student-athletes honored at the Honors Celebration on Jan. 13 at the NCAA Convention in Indianapolis.
Following are summaries of Payton and the other 2012 winners' accomplishments. The 2012 Silver Anniversary Winners include Doris Burke, Tim Brown, Kevin Johnson, Sean Payton, Amy Perko and David Robinson.
Doris Burke
School: Providence College
Graduation year: 1987
Major: Social work; health services administration
Sport: Women's basketball
Burke is a trailblazer on many counts. She is the first woman to call a Big East Conference men's basketball game, the first woman to be hired as a regular commentator for a men's college basketball package and the first woman to call a New York Knicks game on radio and television. Working for ESPN since 1991, Burke has served as a sideline reporter, analyst and play-by-play broadcaster for NCAA men's and women's basketball, the NBA and the WNBA. She was presented USA Today's Rudy Award for the Best New Face in Sports Television in 2003 and was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. As a member of the starting line-up for Providence College, Burke ranks 10th all-time in scoring and second in career assists.
Tim Brown
School: University of Notre Dame
Graduation year: 1988
Major: Sociology
Sport: Football
Brown was the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in 1987. He set two single-game, nine single-season and eight career records during his time at Notre Dame. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection was drafted sixth overall in the 1988 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles (Oakland) Raiders. Brown retired with numerous NFL and Raiders records. He serves as the national chairman and spokesperson for Athletes and Entertainers for Kids and 9-1-1 For Kids. Each year, Brown hosts the Tim Brown Charity Golf Classic to benefit 9-1-1 For Kids, and the Mentor Mini Camp at the Raiders' headquarters for 100 fatherless boys.
Kevin Johnson
School: University of California, Berkeley
Graduation year: 1987
Major: Political science
Sport: Men's basketball
Johnson was elected as first African-American mayor of Sacramento in 2008. Before serving as mayor, Johnson founded and was the CEO of St. HOPE, a nonprofit community development organization. He was honored by President George H.W. Bush with the 411th Point of Light for his work with children and education. Johnson was the seventh player selected during the 1987 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and after being traded in 1988 he played nine seasons for the Phoenix Suns. During his time with the Suns, Johnson was a three-time NBA All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection. Johnson remains on multiple career-high lists at Cal and helped the team to its first postseason appearance in 26 seasons with an NIT berth his junior year.
Sean Payton
School: Eastern Illinois University
Graduation year: 1987
Major: Communications
Sport: Football
Payton is the coach of the Super Bowl XLIV Champion New Orleans Saints and was the NFL Coach of the Year in 2006. Prior to becoming head coach of the Saints, Payton served as an assistant coach for NFL and collegiate teams. Payton played in the NFL, Arena Football League and Canadian Football League. The Eastern Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame inductee still holds four single-season records, four career records and three individual game records there. Payton created the Play It Forward Foundation to raise funds for families in need. He also was a key figure in helping to revitalize the Saints and the city of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.
Amy Perko
School: Wake Forest University
Graduation year: 1987
Major: History
Sport: Women's basketball
Perko is the executive director of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics. After earning her master's degree, she worked at the NCAA and then at the University of Kansas. Before joining the Knight Commission, Perko was the first president of the Fayetteville Patriots, an NBA development team. Perko is a Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame honoree, a CoSIDA All-America Hall of Fame honoree and an ACC Legend. She was a three-time Academic All-American who graduated summa cum laude and set multiple school women's basketball records. Perko currently serves on the Child Advocacy Center Board of Directors and is a youth basketball coach.
David Robinson
School: United States Naval Academy
Graduation year: 1987
Major: Mathematics
Sport: Men's basketball
Robinson, a member of the original Dream Team, is the only American basketball player to participate in three Olympic Games and win three gold medals. Named the 1987 College Player of the Year, Robinson holds 30 different school records at Navy and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. The 1987 first pick in the NBA Draft was named one of the NBA's 50 Greatest Players of All-Time. Robinson founded the Carver Academy in San Antonio and formed Admiral Capital Group to invest in opportunities that provide both financial and social returns. In 1998, Robinson made good on a promise to fifth-grade students in 1991 by awarding $8,000 scholarships to students who completed high school and enrolled in college.