Payton discusses new signing, injury update

Club 48 hours away from preseason opener

Aug 10, 2011 at 12:14 PM

Following a two and a half hour practice, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton met with the media. He discussed the addition of free agent tackle Jordan Black as well as other matters. Below is a transcript:

Opening Statement:Real quick, let me go through a couple of transactions. We signed Jordan Black, number 79, and today we waived Danny Clark. The following players are still on failed physical list: Chris Ivory, Tracy Porter, Greg Romeus. Guys that did not practice today: Ezra Butler with a hamstring, Marques Colston knee, Jarred Fayson ankle, Adrian Arrington ankle, Ramon Humber right quad, Stinchcomb knee, Roger Allen knee, Alex Barron knee. We installed two minute.

Can you talk about the signing of Black?One of the things that we are looking for, especially this early in camp, is depth at that offensive line position. We are trying to rest certain guys. We are giving Stinchcomb a couple of days here. It allows us the numbers we need.

Have you made any decisions yet on who will and will not play on Friday night?No, not yet. We will meet tonight on a lot of that.

What have you seen in Zach Strief?He's been dependable. He has played left tackle for us in games. He's played right tackle for us. He is a guy that does a lot for us, not just at the left tackle position but playing in the tight end personnel groups, the heavy groups also, and some special teams. He is versatile and we think he's got a chance to compete at right tackle for a position.

Can you talk about DeAndre McDaniel?He is getting work. Like with a lot of these young guys, there is a lot going on. He is having to pick it up. These snaps that he gets, especially on special teams, in the preseason will be important for him.

What do you think of the fullbacks behind Korey Hall?I think Jed is doing a real good job. He and Korey both are competing. They are both physical and know what to do. Hurt is still working on picking up all the nuances of playing offense and the new playbook. I would say that Korey and Jed have a pretty good battle going on there.

Is Colston's knee alright?Yeah. We just backed off. He and Stinchcomb both. Some of these guys that have had off-season surgeries, we are trying to be smart with. The swelling has gone down and we are being cautious with a month still to go.

