Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Patrick Robinson named New Orleans Saints' recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award

Award is given annually to a player that has persevered through adversity

Nov 20, 2014 at 03:37 AM

In a resounding vote by his teammates, New Orleans Saints CB Patrick Robinsonhas been named the Saints' 2014 Ed Block Courage Award winner, which is given annually to a player that has persevered through adversity.

Robinson's teammates voted him as the club's winner based on his work ethic and perseverance in successfully rehabilitating from two major knee injuries suffered in 2013, almost three months apart. In June 2013, he injured his patellar tendon and underwent surgery and an ardent rehabilitation to return to the team in training camp. However, in the second week of the regular season in a contest at Tampa Bay on Sept. 15, he ruptured the same patellar tendon, which required season-ending surgery. He then went through more than 10 months of aggressive rehabilitation to return to the field for 2014 training camp.

Robinson, the club's first round draft pick in 2010, has appeared in eight games with two starts in 2014 and has posted 19 tackles (13 solo), one interception, five passes defensed and four special teams tackles, to tie a career-high.

"I'd like to thank my teammates for their vote for this award," Robinson said. "They are who I fought through these setbacks for and was committed to getting back on the field for as quickly as possible for. Our athletic training staff also played a role in this as well. Even though I had to put the work in, they provided a great plan for me to return in time for this season and also worked very hard with me in my rehabilitation."

Each year the Ed Block Courage Awards honor those players who overcome adversity on the field, possess strong character and a will to endure life's trials, and who continuously strive for excellence on and off the field. Ed Block Courage Award recipients are selected by a vote of their teammates. WR Marques Colston was last year's Saints recipient, with RB Mark Ingram winning the award after the 2012 season.

All 32 of this year's Ed Block Courage Award recipients – one from each team – will be honored at a banquet next spring in Baltimore. Proceeds from the event benefit abused children of the Courage House National Support Network.

