Parys Haralson says "It's easy to go back to a place that you enjoy"

New Orleans Saints LB Parys Haralson was a guest on Wednesday's Black and Blue Report (interview starts at 4:50 mark) Below are some highlights from the interview:

What did you like about the Black and Gold that you signed again?

"I think you could see the improvement that we were able to make on the defensive side of the ball. Playing in New Orleans is a great experience for me. I enjoyed it a lot. It's easy to go back to a place that you enjoy and that the people want you back and really get back to playing football."

What was your personal growth in that system last season?

"I think being there and being able to learn the defense from coaches like Coach (Rob) Ryan and the coaches with the Saints. It automatically helps you step your game up a little bit. It helps you and the growth of your football knowledge and your football IQ. I look forward to going back and learning from the coaching staff and being able to get better."

It seemed like you never had trouble getting comfortable with your teammates in the locker room.

"They make it easy. It's a great locker room. It's a great coaching staff. Like I said, I really enjoyed my time there. Last year I enjoyed it there a lot and they make it easy. When you go in a locker room full of guys that everybody has the same goal to win games and try to win that ultimate goal to win a championship. It makes it easy. When everybody is on the same page, it makes football fun."

Talk to me about what you've been up to this offseason.

"I'm just rehabbing and working out. I think I'm ahead of schedule as far as the pec injury. I'm getting over that and just being able to stay in shape. I'm actually just rehabbing each and every day, working out, staying in shape, doing small things to get better and that's all we can pretty much do right now."

Were you nervous at all about where you would land this offseason or did you have a feeling you would land back in New Orleans?