Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Parys Haralson says "It's easy to go back to a place that you enjoy"

Parys Haralson was a guest on Wednesday's Black and Blue Report

Apr 02, 2014 at 06:44 AM

New Orleans Saints LB Parys Haralson was a guest on Wednesday's Black and Blue Report (interview starts at 4:50 mark) Below are some highlights from the interview:

What did you like about the Black and Gold that you signed again?

"I think you could see the improvement that we were able to make on the defensive side of the ball. Playing in New Orleans is a great experience for me. I enjoyed it a lot. It's easy to go back to a place that you enjoy and that the people want you back and really get back to playing football."

What was your personal growth in that system last season?

"I think being there and being able to learn the defense from coaches like Coach (Rob) Ryan and the coaches with the Saints. It automatically helps you step your game up a little bit. It helps you and the growth of your football knowledge and your football IQ. I look forward to going back and learning from the coaching staff and being able to get better."

It seemed like you never had trouble getting comfortable with your teammates in the locker room.

"They make it easy. It's a great locker room. It's a great coaching staff. Like I said, I really enjoyed my time there. Last year I enjoyed it there a lot and they make it easy. When you go in a locker room full of guys that everybody has the same goal to win games and try to win that ultimate goal to win a championship. It makes it easy. When everybody is on the same page, it makes football fun."

Talk to me about what you've been up to this offseason.

"I'm just rehabbing and working out. I think I'm ahead of schedule as far as the pec injury. I'm getting over that and just being able to stay in shape. I'm actually just rehabbing each and every day, working out, staying in shape, doing small things to get better and that's all we can pretty much do right now."

Were you nervous at all about where you would land this offseason or did you have a feeling you would land back in New Orleans?

"Well, I can't say that I knew I would end back in New Orleans. I was hoping I would end back in New Orleans. Coming off of a pectoral injury so late in the season, you never know what people think about you. You never know what teams think. The want to see you healed up, especially after an injury where you had surgery. I'm just glad the Saints wanted to bring me back and I'm happy to be back."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo eager to compete at the NFL level

'Trying to learn as much as possible from the older guys, but obviously came here for a reason - to compete'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Pete Werner excited to hit the ground running

'There's a lot I still need to learn and I'm going to continue to do that every day'
news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Payton Turner focused on attention to detail ahead of rookie campaign

'Everything's just more detailed once you get to this point'
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore: 'I feel like I'm the best'

Lattimore has been Pro Bowl player in three of his four NFL seasons
news

Adam Trautman poised for lead role among New Orleans Saints tight ends

'I can do whatever they need me to do'
news

C.J. Gardner-Johnson found comfort zone last season with New Orleans Saints

'When they said relax, slow down, just understand what you're doing, that's when I found my groove'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs in an exclusive lane

'I'm not comparing myself to nobody'
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too

Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'
news

Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL becomes official

New Orleans Saints quarterback's retirement appeared on NFL transactions wire Friday, June 11
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis keeps the main thing, the main thing

'This platform gives me a lot of opportunities, but you've got to protect the platform'
news

Secondary coach Kris Richard adds championship pedigree to New Orleans Saints defense

'Just being around him the last few months, it's really been fun to be around him'
news

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith hopes to maximize availability for New Orleans Saints

'That's one of my biggest focuses'
Advertising