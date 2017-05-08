Opponent Spotlight: Minnesota Vikings

SERIES OVERVIEW:

Minnesota has an 18-10 edge in the regular season series and 2-1 in the postseason, but New Orleans has won the last four meetings between the Saints and Vikings, starting with a 31-28 win in the NFC championship game on January 24, 2010. ... It will be the fourth time the Saints have opened their season against the Vikings, winning two of the first three, the last being a 14-9 victory in the 2010 NFL season opener at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. ... This year's game will be New Orleans' first visit to U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. … The contest will be the sixth time New Orleans has opened the season on prime time and the first since a 42-34 loss at Green Bay in 2011. … It will be only the second time, the Saints have opened their season on "Monday Night Football," the first a 13-12 loss to San Francisco in 1990 in the Superdome. … The 2017 opener will be the 13th consecutive season the Saints are featured on "Monday Night Football." … U.S. Bank Stadium will be the first of three facilities that New Orleans will play at in 2017 where they have yet to play a contest under Coach Sean Payton's leadership (U.S. Bank Stadium, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium). … New Orleans has a 3-11 road record at Minnesota, but captured the last one, a 42-20 win on Dec. 18, 2011.