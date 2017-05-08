Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Opponent Spotlight: Minnesota Vikings

Check out some information on our Week 1 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings

May 08, 2017 at 05:00 AM

Saints 2017 Opponents: Quarterbacks

Check out the quarterbacks that the Saints will face in the 2017 season.

Week 1 at Vikings: Sam Bradford
Week 2 vs. Patriots: Tom Brady
Week 3 at Panthers: Cam Newton
Week 4 at Dolphins: Ryan Tannehill
Week 6 vs. Lions: Matthew Stafford
Week 7 at Packers: Aaron Rodgers
Week 8 vs. Bears: Mike Glennon
Week 9 vs. Buccaneers: Jameis Winston
Week 10 at Bills: Tyrod Taylor
Week 11 vs. Redskins: Kirk Cousins
Week 12 at Rams: Jared Goff
Week 13 vs. Panthers: Cam Newton
Week 14 at Falcons: Matt Ryan
Week 15 vs. Jets: Josh McCown
Week 16 vs. Falcons: Matt Ryan
Week 17 at Buccaneers: Jameis Winston
at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (September 11)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 8-8

COACH: Mike Zimmer (26-22)

2017 DRAFT PICKS:

  • RB Dalvin Cook – Florida State
  • C Pat Elfin – Ohio State
  • DT Jaleel Johnson – Iowa
  • LB Ben Gedeon – Michigan
  • WR Rodney Adams – South Florida
  • G Danny Isidora – Miami
  • TE Bucky Hodges – Virginia Tech
  • WR Stacy Coley – Miami
  • DE – Ifeadi Odenigbo – Northwestern
  • LB Elijah Lee – Kansas State
  • CB Jack Tocho – North Carolina State

KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:

  • Datone Jones, DE (from Packers)
  • Latavius Murray, RB (from Raiders)
  • Riley Reiff, OT (from Lions)
  • Mike Remmers, OT (from Panthers)

KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:

  • Adrian Peterson, RB (Signed with Saints)
  • Captain Munnerlyn, CB (signed with Panthers)
  • Cordarrelle Patterson, WR/KR (signed with Raiders)
  • Matt Kalil, OT (signed with Panthers)
  • Andrew Smith, OT (signed with Bengals)
  • Jeff Locke, P (signed with Colts)

SERIES OVERVIEW:
Minnesota has an 18-10 edge in the regular season series and 2-1 in the postseason, but New Orleans has won the last four meetings between the Saints and Vikings, starting with a 31-28 win in the NFC championship game on January 24, 2010. ... It will be the fourth time the Saints have opened their season against the Vikings, winning two of the first three, the last being a 14-9 victory in the 2010 NFL season opener at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. ... This year's game will be New Orleans' first visit to U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. … The contest will be the sixth time New Orleans has opened the season on prime time and the first since a 42-34 loss at Green Bay in 2011. … It will be only the second time, the Saints have opened their season on "Monday Night Football," the first a 13-12 loss to San Francisco in 1990 in the Superdome. … The 2017 opener will be the 13th consecutive season the Saints are featured on "Monday Night Football." … U.S. Bank Stadium will be the first of three facilities that New Orleans will play at in 2017 where they have yet to play a contest under Coach Sean Payton's leadership (U.S. Bank Stadium, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium). … New Orleans has a 3-11 road record at Minnesota, but captured the last one, a 42-20 win on Dec. 18, 2011.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

