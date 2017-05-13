Opponent Spotlight: Green Bay Packers

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints 2017 Opponents: Quarterbacks

Check out the quarterbacks that the Saints will face in the 2017 season.

Week 1 at Vikings: Sam Bradford
Week 2 vs. Patriots: Tom Brady
Week 3 at Panthers: Cam Newton
Week 4 at Dolphins: Ryan Tannehill
Week 6 vs. Lions: Matthew Stafford
Week 7 at Packers: Aaron Rodgers
Week 8 vs. Bears: Mike Glennon
Week 9 vs. Buccaneers: Jameis Winston
Week 10 at Bills: Tyrod Taylor
Week 11 vs. Redskins: Kirk Cousins
Week 12 at Rams: Jared Goff
Week 13 vs. Panthers: Cam Newton
Week 14 at Falcons: Matt Ryan
Week 15 vs. Jets: Josh McCown
Week 16 vs. Falcons: Matt Ryan
Week 17 at Buccaneers: Jameis Winston
at GREEN BAY PACKERS (October 22)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 10-6

COACH: Mike McCarthy (114-61)

DRAFT PICKS:

  • CB Kevin King – Washington
  • S Josh Jones – N.C. State
  • LB Vince Biegel – Wisconsin
  • RB Jamaal Williams – Brigham Young
  • WR DeAngelo Yancey – Purdue
  • RB Aaron Jones – University of Texas - El Paso
  • C Kofi Amichia – South Florida
  • RB Devante Mays – Utah State
  • WR Malachi Dupre – LSU

KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:

  • Martellus Bennett, TE (from Patriots)
  • Ricky Jean-Francois. DE/DT (from Redskins)
  • Davon House, CB (from Jaguars)
  • Lance Kendricks, TE (from Rams)

KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:

  • T.J. Lang, G (signed with Lions)
  • J.C. Tretter, C/G (signed with Browns)
  • Micah Hyde. S/CB/KR (signed with Bills)
  • Jared Cook, TE (signed with Raiders)
  • Eddie Lacy, RB (signed with Seahawks)
  • Sam Shields, CB (free agent)
  • Datone Jones, DE (signed with Vikings)
  • Julius Peppers, DE (signed with Panthers)
  • Mike Pennell, DT (signed with Jets)

SERIES OVERVIEW:
Green Bay owns a 16-8 advantage in the series, but the Saints have won three of four meetings since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006…New Orleans has a 2-10 road record against Green Bay, but only the last five games have been played at Lambeau Field, with the first seven at the Packers played at Milwaukee County Stadium…The last time the clubs met was October 26, 2014 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a 44-23 Saints win where Brees passed for 311 yards and RB Mark Ingram rushed for 172 yards…The last meeting of the two teams at Lambeau Field occurred on September 30, 2012 with the Packers edging the Saints 28-27.

