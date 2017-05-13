Opponent Spotlight: Green Bay Packers

SERIES OVERVIEW:

Green Bay owns a 16-8 advantage in the series, but the Saints have won three of four meetings since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006…New Orleans has a 2-10 road record against Green Bay, but only the last five games have been played at Lambeau Field, with the first seven at the Packers played at Milwaukee County Stadium…The last time the clubs met was October 26, 2014 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a 44-23 Saints win where Brees passed for 311 yards and RB Mark Ingram rushed for 172 yards…The last meeting of the two teams at Lambeau Field occurred on September 30, 2012 with the Packers edging the Saints 28-27.