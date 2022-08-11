Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Thursday, Aug. 11

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore takes part in stretch, individual drills

Aug 11, 2022 at 01:35 PM
Todd Graffagnini

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 11.

1. Marshon Lattimore getting closer:

It has been a few days since we have seen cornerback Marshon Lattimore on the practice field fully participating. After a couple of days of side work, Lattimore was back in uniform Thursday with his teammates on the defensive side of the football. Though he did not participate in walk-through or team drills, he was seen in stretch and individuals before going back to the side for conditioning and ball-catching drills while team was going on. Still limited, it was still good to see him out there, and the drills he was participating in makes you feel the ramp-up process is in motion and it shouldn't be much longer before Saints fans see him back on the field during training camp. It will be interesting to see if he will be good to go for the joint practices in Green Bay next week.

2. Defense strikes back:

During Wednesday's practice session and as we made mention on Observations, quarterback Andy Dalton and Saints offense basically had their way in 7-on-7 drills and beyond. Dalton threw five consecutive touchdown passes to begin 7-on-7 on Wednesday. On Thursday, however, it appeared that the defense took exception to the ease at which the offense performed because it was pretty much the polar opposite results. Dalton started the drill with four straight incompletions, including a pass breakup by C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who had tight coverage on receiver Jarvis Landry, and an interception by Bradley Roby who stepped in front of receiver Chris Olave for the pick. Roby continues to shine, having not missed a practice and now has collected five interceptions in the 14 practices. Dalton ended up 2 for 6 with one TD, a 5-yard pass to Marquez Callaway. Quarterback Ian Book fared a little better, going 4 for 6 with touchdown passes to running back Devine Ozigbo, receiver Kawaan Baker, receiver Easop Winston Jr., and tight end Taysom Hill. Even the TD passes, however, were more of solid defense than the receivers just getting open. Three of them were just Book waiting (no rush) for someone to eventually get open.

3. Quick bites:

A new quarterback was seen Thursday wearing the red jersey No. 19. Free agent K.J. Costello was on the practice field at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center getting some reps, basically to take some of the pressure off of Dalton and Book in the absence of Jameis Winston, who has missed the last two practices and the reps are building up. Costello is familiar with the Saints as he was a participant rookie camp back in May, and played for the USFL's Philadelphia Stars during the spring and summer. Costello did not participate in any team drills. The New Orleans Pelicans season is not far away as the players are starting to filter in town after their summer. Two members of the Pelicans were watching a bit of Saints practice today toward the end of practice. Second-year players Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy were in attendance on Thursday along with assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon, and drew cheers from the fans in attendance as they walked around the concrete track. Kicker Wil Lutz made all four of his field-goal attempts Thursday bringing his training camp total to a brilliant 31 out of 32 attempts. Lutz connected Thursday on an extra point, and from 37, 41, and 42 yards. We are now on to Houston!! Observations will return after the preseason game against the Texans on Saturday night.

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 10 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

