Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Thursday, Aug. 11

3. Quick bites:

A new quarterback was seen Thursday wearing the red jersey No. 19. Free agent K.J. Costello was on the practice field at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center getting some reps, basically to take some of the pressure off of Dalton and Book in the absence of Jameis Winston, who has missed the last two practices and the reps are building up. Costello is familiar with the Saints as he was a participant rookie camp back in May, and played for the USFL's Philadelphia Stars during the spring and summer. Costello did not participate in any team drills. The New Orleans Pelicans season is not far away as the players are starting to filter in town after their summer. Two members of the Pelicans were watching a bit of Saints practice today toward the end of practice. Second-year players Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy were in attendance on Thursday along with assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon, and drew cheers from the fans in attendance as they walked around the concrete track. Kicker Wil Lutz made all four of his field-goal attempts Thursday bringing his training camp total to a brilliant 31 out of 32 attempts. Lutz connected Thursday on an extra point, and from 37, 41, and 42 yards. We are now on to Houston!! Observations will return after the preseason game against the Texans on Saturday night.