Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp 2022 | Wednesday, July 27

1. Welcome back Mike!!

When New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis and Coach Dennis Allen addressed the media Tuesday afternoon, they both hinted that wide receiver Michael Thomas probably wouldn't be on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list for very long. Little did we know, not even 24 hours later, Thomas would be on the practice field on the Bermuda grass at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. After passing a conditioning test Wednesday morning, Thomas was cleared to go, and even though he did not participate in EVERY drill, what we did see of him was extremely encouraging. Showing no limp at all on that surgically repaired left ankle, he ran precise routes at full speed, cutting hard and finishing up with his signature hand catches. The training and coaching staff will continue to monitor his reps and participation on a daily basis, but after not seeing No. 13 on the field for two years, Wednesday was a very good day for the organization.