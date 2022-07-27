Receiver Michael Thomas' return highlights New Orleans Saints first training camp practice

"I'm always up for a good challenge," he said. "I feel in life, you're going to run into some challenges, you're going to run into some adversity. But I always was taught it's about how you respond, how you come out on the other end. And I took pride in that challenge.

"I'm still working day to day, putting in a lot of work behind the scenes. Just stay consistent, stay honest with yourself. I love playing this game and just to be back out here is a blessing. Just keep putting my foot forward and keep coming out here and competing and getting better.

"Sometimes there were some ups and downs. I feel like I took the challenge head on and I feel like, I'm here now and I'm ready to keep getting better and excelling my game."

Thomas, who first had to pass a series of tests Wednesday morning before he was allowed to practice, said he knew the drills Tuesday night and knew he'd be successful.

"Me and D.A., we had a meeting yesterday, (Executive Vice President/General Manager) Mickey (Loomis), they told me what they were expecting for me to do, what they need out of me and what they needed to see," Thomas said. "So we had a workout in the morning, they wanted to see how I moved, and I passed my test and they allowed me to come off PUP."

That process completed, Thomas now can concentrate on returning to form after a surgical and rehabilitation process that has been arduous. He said he first opted to accept a medical opinion that the ankle could return to form with rehab in time for last season, but when that option failed, he required two surgeries to correct the issue.

"I believe everything has gone like it's supposed to go," he said. "The surgery process, it's opinion based and sometimes people don't get things right, unfortunately. So sometimes you have to know how to pivot and respond to situations like that. But I come from a strong family, I feel like I watched my family struggle way harder than what I'm going through. I know me being out there playing this game makes them proud, and I take a lot of pride in that.

"I know that everybody in this building wants me to be out there. I was always trying to get out there, it was just a matter of time when. I'm out here now and I'm ready to keep getting better and improving my game."

And proving another injection of juice for the Saints' offense.