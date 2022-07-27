Jameis Winston embracing his progress as New Orleans Saints training camp opens

There was no doubt that quarterback Jameis Winston would be on the field, full go for the first New Orleans Saints training camp practice Wednesday. Still, Winston bubbled over at the enormity of it after missing the final 10 regular-season games last year due to a torn left ACL.

And given that Winston's countenance is perpetually bubbly, it was noticeable even for him.

"Blessed and grateful," he said. "Grateful to be back out here with this team, grateful for another opportunity to come out here and play some football.

"It's still going to be a progression, but I worked my tail off and I'm going to continue to do that."

Winston said he actually has been ready to go since minicamp, but that caution was exercised and he was prevented from participating in certain drills to limit injury exposure.

"I would say I got more explosive (since minicamp)," he said. "I was good, I was ready to go right then. But it's a progression. The healing process really never stops. I feel stronger right now, but with practice increasing, I know I've got to harp on a couple of things and continue to build."

Coach Dennis Allen said Winston looked good in his first practice.

"I thought overall he did a nice job, I thought our offense got in and out of the huddle, it was crisp," Allen said. "There weren't a lot of repeated plays or anything like that, so that's always a good thing."

Receiver Michael Thomas, who is returning after missing all of last season due to ankle surgery, said he's ready to work with Winston as each returns to form.

"Jameis, he's a competitor," Thomas said. "He's the ultimate competitor. He always shows up ready to work. It's like, you're not gonna outwork him. You're not going to deny him. He brings that energy and passion and you just feed off that. I'm excited to play with him and I'm excited to help him move the chains."

Winston closely will be monitored, but he balked at the suggestion that he'll be on a pitch count during training camp.