No. 1 reason to get excited about Saints training camp - Drew Brees

Our countdown to Saints training camp presented by Verizon ends with a look at Drew Brees

Jul 26, 2015 at 07:23 AM

It can be easy for fans of the New Orleans Saints to lose sight of quarterback Drew Brees' amazing play since he joined the team in 2006 as a free agent.

But just take a look at the numbers Brees has produced in New Orleans as he prepares to take part in the first practice of Saints training camp presented by Verizon on Thursday:

  • 43,685 passing yards. The next closest to that mark is 36,507.
  • 316 touchdown passes. The next closest to that mark is 286.
  • 305.5 passing yards per game. The next closest to that mark is 285.2.
  • Four 5,000-yard passing seasons. The next closest to that mark is one season.
  • 67.5 completion percentage. The next closest to that mark is 66.7 percent.

Brees is also the only quarterback to finish in the top five for accuracy percentage each of the last six seasons. We can go on and on with the numbers but it's obvious why No. 9 is the No. 1 reason on our list of 25 reasons why Saints fans should be excited about the start of training camp. Another season with Brees under center is great news for Saints fans.

