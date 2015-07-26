No. 1 reason to get excited about Saints training camp - Drew Brees

It can be easy for fans of the New Orleans Saints to lose sight of quarterback Drew Brees' amazing play since he joined the team in 2006 as a free agent.

But just take a look at the numbers Brees has produced in New Orleans as he prepares to take part in the first practice of Saints training camp presented by Verizon on Thursday:

Brees is also the only quarterback to finish in the top five for accuracy percentage each of the last six seasons. We can go on and on with the numbers but it's obvious why No. 9 is the No. 1 reason on our list of 25 reasons why Saints fans should be excited about the start of training camp. Another season with Brees under center is great news for Saints fans.