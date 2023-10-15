Postgame Notes: Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints | 2023 NFL Week 6

- With the 20-13 loss on Sunday against the Houston Texans, the Saints are now 3-3 on the season and 2-2 on the road. They will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 pm C.T. The contest will be nationally broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.
- New Orleans is now 3-3 all time against Houston.
- The Saints outgained the Texans 430 yards to 297 for Houston and led the time of possession 31:33 to 28:27.
- New Orleans finished with 24 first downs, while holding Houston to 19.
- Dennis Allen's unit was effective on third down defensively, allowing the Texans to convert just 4-of-11 third down tries (36.4%).
- With their stop on the first drive, New Orleans continued the NFL's current longest streak of 18 consecutive games without giving up a touchdown on the opening drive.
- The Saints defense snapped Texans QB C.J. Stroud's NFL record 191 passes without an interception to begin a career when LB Zack Baun intercepted him in the first quarter.
- Baun added five stops and a pass defensed to go along with his interception.
- LB Demario Davis led the Black and Gold defense with a team-high seven tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss.
- LB Davis's seven stops pushed him over 1,250 tackles for his career (1,252).
- DE Carl Granderson was impactful once again on Sunday, totaling six tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss.
- CB Marshon Lattimore led the Saints secondary with six solo tackles and a stop for a loss.
- QB Derek Carr finished 32-of-50 for 353 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
- Carr's 353 yards through the air were his most since 2021 and his highest total as a Saint.
- The lone touchdown of the day for the Saints offense came on a 34 yard strike from Carr to WR Rashid Shaheed
- WR Shaheed added two catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, including another explosive play of 51 yards on a contested deep ball in the fourth quarter.
- Second year wideout Chris Olave hauled in seven passes for a team-high 96 yards.
- RB Alvin Kamara paced the Saints rushing attack, totaling 19 carries for a team-best 68 yards. He also added seven catches for 36 yards out of the backfield.
- WR Michael Thomas finished with five grabs for 45 yards.
- TE Taysom Hill had one of his best days as a pass catcher with a career-high seven receptions for 49 yards.
- RB Jordan Mims made his NFL debut against the Texans, contributing a tackle on special teams
- P Lou Hedley added 3 punts for 126 yards (42.0 avg).
