Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams | 2023 NFL Week 16

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS LOS ANGELES RAMS
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2023 ● SOFI STADIUM
SAINTS POSTGAME NOTES
- The New Orleans Saints fell to the Los Angeles Rams Thursday 30-23.
- With the loss, the Saints are now 7-8 overall and fall behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South standings. New Orleans returns to action on Sunday, December 31, when it takes on the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Kickoff is at noon central time and the contest will be televised on FOX (locally on WVUE FOX 8).
- QB Derek Carr finished the night with 319 yards, three touchdowns and an interception with a 67.5% completion percentage (27/40). Carr moved into 25th on the all-time passing yards list.
- Carr hit WR Rashid Shaheed for a 45-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The completion was also Carr's 300th career completion of 25 yards or more.
- The catch was Shaheed's seventh grab of 40 yards or more this year. He finished the night with five catches for 70 yards and a score.
- Carr's three touchdowns gave him 236 in his career, surpassing Donovan McNabb for the 33rd most in league history and tying George Blanda for the 32nd most in league record books.
- RB Alvin Kamara played in his 100th career game Thursday, becoming the 63rd Saint to appear in 100 contests.
- Kamara caught five balls during the game. His second reception of the night was his 70th of the season, becoming the third Saint with at least 70 catches in five straight seasons, joining Joe Horn (five) and Marques Colston (seven). The reception also gave Kamara 500 career receptions, becoming the 17th running back in NFL history with 500 catches and moving into 17th place on the all-time running back receptions list. He also joins Colston, Horn and Michael Thomas as the only Saints with 500 catches while playing for New Orleans.
- WR Chris Olave set a new career-high in receptions with nine in the game for a total of 123 yards. He broke his previous season high of 72 set during his rookie year last year with his first catch of the game.
- Olave crossed the 1,000-yard threshold for the second straight season, joining Colston and Thomas as the only three Saints to have at least 1,000 yards in each of their first two seasons.
- WR A.T. Perry caught his second touchdown of the season with a 35-yard score in the fourth quarter.
- DE Carl Granderson notched a sack in the second quarter, extending his season total to 8.5 sacks, a career high. Granderson finished with eight total tackles. Granderson has recorded at least one sack in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.
- TE Juwan Johnson finished with four receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown
- DB J.T. Gray forced an eight-yard punt with his rush in the fourth quarter.