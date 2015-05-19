Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL to move extra point kicks to 15-yard line starting in 2015

Defense can now score on 2-point conversion turnovers

May 19, 2015 at 10:24 AM

The NFL is moving back extra-point kicks and allowing defenses to score on 2-point conversion turnovers, the league announced at the Spring League Meeting in San Francisco on Tuesday.

The owners approved the competition committee's proposal to snap the ball from the 15-yard line on PATs to make them more challenging.

That proposal keeps 2-point conversion attempts at the 2, and allows the defense to return a turnover to the other end zone for the two points, similar to the college rule.

The approved rule was one of three proposals considered by owners on Tuesday.

The NFL's process for modifying or adopting rules and regulations is systematic and consensus-oriented. The process considers input from experts, clubs, players, league committees, the NFL Players Association and others. All proposals that the owners vote on must be approved by 75 percent (24) of the owners to be adopted.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tony Jones Jr.'s journey leads to perfect birthday gift in New Orleans Saints victory over Carolina

'There are days I wanted to quit, but she's my rock'
news

New Orleans Saints defense aiming to stunt growth of Carolina quarterback Bryce Young

'You can tell on tape that he's very poised and under control'
news

Alontae Taylor filled slot nicely for New Orleans Saints in season opener

'Now it's just the man in front of me, and competing against that person'
news

New Orleans Saints offense chasing improvement after season opener

"As an offense, all 11 guys have to do the right thing for a play to work"
news

Forced turnovers, red zone stops highlight sterling defensive effort by New Orleans Saints defense in season opener

'That's exactly what I'm looking for. Opportunities. A lot of times, I go the whole game with no opportunities'
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was victorious long before walking on field for Sunday's game

'When we leave this game we go back to being regular people. And regular people are living life, and people are waiting for a knock'
news

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu enjoys successful homecoming

The three-time All-Pro safety looks to start another strong season with his hometown team
news

New Orleans Saints sign guard/center Cesar Ruiz to a four-year contract extension

Ruiz is now under contract for the next five seasons 
news

New Orleans Saints defense faces formidable challenge in Titans running back Derrick Henry

'Even if you do everything right, you still have to tackle him'
news

After a season off, tight end Jimmy Graham excited to begin second phase as a New Orleans Saint

'How incredible it is to be back, be back with this organization, in this locker room'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has simple goal in second stint with Coach Dennis Allen

'Hopefully, I can be successful and help him have more success. I believe in him so much'
news

Running back Jamaal Williams laser focused on New Orleans Saints season opener

'I'm not a real talker about it. I just go out there and do it, and then after it's done I just keep on pushing'
Advertising