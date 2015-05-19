NFL to move extra point kicks to 15-yard line starting in 2015

The NFL is moving back extra-point kicks and allowing defenses to score on 2-point conversion turnovers, the league announced at the Spring League Meeting in San Francisco on Tuesday.

The owners approved the competition committee's proposal to snap the ball from the 15-yard line on PATs to make them more challenging.

That proposal keeps 2-point conversion attempts at the 2, and allows the defense to return a turnover to the other end zone for the two points, similar to the college rule.

The approved rule was one of three proposals considered by owners on Tuesday.