NFL to Host a Number of Community Outreach Programs for Super Boxl XLV

NEW YORK–* *Super Bowl XLV brings much more than football to North Texas. Throughout the weeks preceding the game, more than 50 charitable activities and community outreach programs will enliven and enrich the community and provide lasting legacies.

Super Bowl Week activities will also include the announcement of the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the inaugural presentation of the Don Shula NFL Coach of the Year Award, and a celebration of the positive impact of the Super Bowl Legacy Grant with the opening of a new Youth Education Town

The following are just some of the ways the NFL and Super Bowl XLV will benefit the host community:

VERIZON'S 45 DAYS TO SUPER BOWL XLV COMMUNITY MONDAYS

NFL sponsor Verizon has been working in North Texas community centers every Monday since December and will continue to do so until Super Bowl as part of Verizon's 45 Days to Super Bowl XLV program. NFL greats Deion Sanders, Randy White, Daryl "Moose" Johnston and Ed "Too Tall" Jones have volunteered their time at area service organizations to promote education, fitness and community. Participants include Jubilee Park & Community Center, United Community Centers of Ft. Worth, Family Gateway, St. Philips Community Center, and West Dallas Community Center.

On Jan. 17 from 7:00-9:00 a.m., TONY DORSETT will visit St. Philip's School and Community Center (1600 Pennsylvania Ave, Dallas). At St. Philip's, Dorsett will recognize the achievements of St. Philip's students and celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by participating in a community-wide assembly and participating in a reading event with a class of preschool students.

Other community initiatives of the 45 Days program include a food drive in Verizon stores benefitting the North Texas Food Bank and the Tarrant Area Food Bank, as well as the Super Bowl 5K Race to benefit HopeLine, an organization that collects previously-used mobile phones and accessories for victims of domestic violence.

For more information, contact Audrey Lundy at 972-444-5516 or Audrey.Lundy@verizonwireless.com.

SUPER BOWL XLV PLAYBOOK Workshop Series

TWO WORKSHOPS FOR SMALL, MINORITY AND FEMALE BUSINESS OWNERS

The NFL has partnered with the Host Committee and several North Texas business development agencies to deliver a series of business workshops designed to educate, engage and empower the owners of North Texas' booming minority and women-owned small business community. The workshops are presented by the NFL Emerging Business Program as part of the NFL's broader business outreach initiative.

These educational and networking opportunities offer local business owners professional development forums. One was held in early January at Southern Methodist University's Cox James M. Collins Executive Center, and the second workshop will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Texas Christian University's Brown-Lupton University Union (2901 Stadium Drive, Fort Worth).

The workshop at TCU will serve as a business development primer and focus on issues facing small businesses today. The area of focus for the workshop at TCU will be taking a business to the next level. The workshop will be interactive, and each business will leave with the beginnings of a game plan that they can build on for future success. Featured speakers include DR. RAY SMILOR, a faculty fellow at the Neely School of Business at TCU, and PAUL SPIEGELMAN, Founder and CEO of The Beryl Companies.

For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435 or clare.graff@nfl.com.

NFL PLAY 60 COMMUNITY BLITZ

North Texas is not the only area that will feel the impact of the NFL community outreach. Pro Bowl players also will contribute to the community spirit of the weeks leading up to Super Bowl during their time in Hawaii. Before they compete in the 2011 Pro Bowl on Sunday, January 30, the players will come together Thursday, Jan. 27, in the largest community service program in the league's history. Following morning practices Pro Bowl players, coaches and community volunteers will spend the afternoon working to improve neighborhoods on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu as part of the second annual "NFL PLAY 60 Community Blitz" in celebration of the Pro Bowl, presented by Procter & Gamble (P&G).

During the Blitz, launched in partnership with NFL PLAYERS and P&G, Pro Bowl players and more than 250 community and military volunteers will take part in five simultaneous service projects. The projects are designed to help local children stay healthy and active as part of NFL PLAY 60, the league's campaign to fight childhood obesity, as well as to show support for our nation's military, with three events occurring on military bases around the Island.

Pro Bowl players and coaches, P&G, community and military volunteers will build a playground with national non-profit KaBOOM! at the YMCA of Honolulu-Leeward Branch (94-440 Mokuola Street, Waipahu) from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Volunteers will construct a customized playground throughout the day at the YMCA, which is currently without an outdoor play area.

At 3:00 p.m., a press conference will take place at the YMCA to celebrate the Pro Bowl Blitz and the spirit of community around Pro Bowl. Participants will include NFL representatives and players, representatives from KaBOOM! and P& G.

At the Ihilani Hotel athletic fields (92-1001 Olani Street, Kapolei), Pro Bowl players will help Special Olympics Athletes compete in an NFL Punt, Pass and Kick competition from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Mascots will be on hand to cheer on the athletes at this Pro Bowl community tradition.

The final three blitz events will combine the NFL's support for the military with NFL PLAY 60, as the league will visit Hickam Air Force Base/Pearl Harbor (Ward Field/915 N. Road Bldg 161, Pearl Harbor. Contact: Lara Katine, 808-473-0606 or MCC Bart Bauer, bart.bauer@navy.mil); Schofield Army Base (Stoneman Stadium/Enter through McNair Gate/Stoneman Stadium located at corner of gate entrance and McCormick Rd. Contact: Jack Wiers, 808-656-3489 or Jack.Wiers@us.army.mil); and Kaneohe Marine Base (Pop Warner Football Field/ Located on G Street across 5th St/Marine Corps Base, Kaneohe Bay. Contact: Debbie Bookatz, 808-254-7678) and host youth football, cheerleading and fitness clinics from 3:00-4:00 p.m. with hundreds of children of military families. Media looking to attend events at the military bases should RSVP to Clare Graff in advance.*

For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435 or clare.graff@nfl.com.

THE NFL EXPERIENCE

The NFL Experience, the most exciting continuous event surrounding Super Bowl XLV, is open to the public January 27-30 and February 2-6. Located at the Dallas Convention Center (650 South Griffin Street/Media Entrance at Hall C), the 19th NFL Experience is an interactive theme park offering participatory games, displays, entertainment attractions, kids' football clinics, free autograph sessions and the largest football memorabilia show ever.

Visitors can test their running, passing, kicking and punting skills by participating in a variety of fun interactive attractions including "Quarterback Challenge," a passing accuracy game and "Extra Point Kick," a field goal kick game. Additionally, fans can venture into the Locker Room to listen to their favorite NFL coach at Coaches' Chats and hear NFL players discuss football fundamentals at Football 101. Kids ages 6-12 can participate in the NFL PLAY 60 Youth Football Clinics at the Clinic Field to engage in non-contact, continuous action while learning lessons in teamwork. Also, the Vince Lombardi Trophy will be on exhibit, along with all 44 Super Bowl rings.

As many as 100 NFL superstars will be available to meet fans and sign free autographs at the Super Bowl XLV Memorabilia Show, the largest football card exhibit ever that features displays from leading manufacturers, including rare collectibles. Call 1-888-NFL-CARD for a daily appearance schedule beginning January 24.

The on-site NFL Shop is the largest NFL Shop to date, offering fans the latest Super Bowl and NFL authenticated merchandise. Store highlights include new specialty shops including the first-ever NFL Kitchen, customizable Super Bowl XLV jerseys and T-shirts, limited edition merchandise from Victoria's Secret Pink and Junk Food, exclusive Stadium Collection apparel and Super Bowl XLV patch and a special appearance by official Super Bowl artist Charles Fazzino. An NFL Experience ticket is required for entry except on Monday, Jan. 31, Tuesday, Feb. 1 and Monday, Feb. 7 when the store will be open free to the general public.

NFLX After Dark, an exclusive evening party for adult fans, will take place on Thursday, February 3 from 9:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. The event features appearances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a DJ spinning the latest music along with drum lines and marching bands. Tickets to NFLX After Dark are $15.

Tickets to the NFL Experience are $25 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. All games and activities are included with the price of admission. Tickets may be purchased by calling (866) TIX-4NFL (849-4635), visiting superbowl.com and at the gate during business hours beginning January 27.

NFL Charities donates a $1 million Super Bowl Legacy Grant to benefit youth in the local community from proceeds from ticket sales to NFL Experience each year. These funds are used to establish enrichment centers for under-served youth in diverse communities. Proceeds generated by NFL Experience at Super Bowl XLV will help fund the establishment of the North Texas Youth Education Town in Arlington.

Febreze®, the Official Air Freshener of the NFL, is taking the Febreze® Game Day Freshness Tour mobile home to the NFL Experience, where Febreze® will be teaming up with the Salvation Army to collect gently used sports equipment to provide the North Texas Youth Education Town in Arlington with a fresh start. All donations will be freshened with Febreze® products to make the old gear smell like new. Contributors will receive a 15% discount to the on-site NFL Shop, in addition to Febreze coupons, prizes and samples that will help make their home game day fresh for Super Bowl Sunday.

For more information, contact Noah Gold at 818-585-7199 or noahg@bzapr.com.

SUPER BOWL XLV ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAM

The NFL Environmental Program has developed a series of initiatives to minimize the impact of Super Bowl activities on the local and global environment. Environmental projects are developed in partnership with the North Texas Super Bowl XLV Host Committee and local, state and national organizations. These initiatives include:

Solid Waste Management/Recycling - Comprehensive solid waste management at major NFL event facilities. This project diverts waste from local landfills through recycling and reusing potential waste materials. Sites include Cowboys Stadium, the Dallas Convention Center (site of the NFL Experience), and the hotels serving as team headquarters, NFL headquarters and the Super Bowl XLV Media Center.

Prepared Food Recovery - Extra prepared food from Super Bowl XLV events will be collected for donation in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank and the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Food recovered through this effort will go to soup kitchens, shelters and other local organizations that provide meals to those in need.

Materials Donation - Decorative materials, building materials, office supplies and other reusable items will be recovered and donated to local nonprofit organizations. Some materials are appropriate for reuse while others will be used as fund raising auction items or remanufactured into new products. The Salvation Army is a key partner in this recovery and donation effort and is providing collection containers and temporary storage for donated materials following Super Bowl events.

Sports Equipment and Book Donation Project - The Super Kids-Super Sharing Sports Equipment and Book Donation project was developed in partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, North Texas Super Bowl XLV Host Committee, Salvation Army and North Texas public and private schools. Local students are bringing gently used or new books, sports equipment, school supplies and board games to their schools this month. These items will be collected then donated to preselected local schools and organizations serving children in need. On Thursday, Jan. 20, media is invited to the Salvation Army Community Center (712 West Abram, Arlington) where hundreds of students and coordinators will bring donated items between 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A Dallas Cowboys player will be joined by the team's cheerleaders and mascot at the event. (Best photo opportunities will be from 9:45-11:00 a.m.). For more information, contact Susan Groh at 401-952-0885.

Climate Change Initiative – Several steps are being taken to reduce the overall greenhouse gas impact of Super Bowl activities and events including:

Use of renewable energy credits to provide "green" power for all major Super Bowl XLV event venues including Cowboys Stadium, the Super Bowl Media Center, NFL Super Bowl headquarters, the NFL Experience and the AFC and NFC team hotels.

Several thousand trees are being planted at sites that include all 12 North Texas Super Bowl host communities as part of the overall "greening" of Super Bowl XLV. Partners include the Texas Forest Service, the Texas Trees Foundation and the US Forest Service. On Monday, Jan. 24, a luncheon event called "Touchdown for Trees" will honor the mayors and the students in each of the twelve communities for their participation in this regional project. Former Dallas Cowboy and Pro Bowl player DREW PEARSON will host this event. Accredited media are welcome to attend.

In partnership with the US Forest Service, the environmental benefits of all trees planted the past seven years in connection with Super Bowl will be monitored and the quantitative results certified by researchers at the US Forest Service.

Extensive use of biodiesel powered buses as part of the Super Bowl XLV transportation fleet. One third of all buses in use on game day will be using biodiesel fuel.

For more information, contact Jack Groh, NFL Environmental Program Director, at 401-952-0886.

NFL PLAY 60 YOUTH FOOTBALL CLINICS AT NFL EXPERIENCE

More than 2,000 children attending NFL Experience, Hispanic outreach and Special Olympics programs will learn flag football and USA Football FUNdamentals, sportsmanship and teamwork from current and former NFL players, USA Football staff, and members of the all-female USA Football Team USA squad.

All NFL PLAY 60 youth football clinics will take place at the clinic fields within NFL Experience at the Dallas Convention Center (650 South Griffin Street/Media Entrance at Hall C). Clinics below are open to boys and girls ages 7-14. For the second year, Under Armour is providing apparel for all NFL PLAY 60 clinics at NFL Experience.

Thursday, Jan. 27; 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28; 3:30-6:30 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m.

and Saturday, Jan. 29; 12:30-3:30 p.m. and 5:00-9:00 p.m.

and Sunday, Jan. 30; 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.

and Thursday, Feb. 3; 5:00-7:00 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m.

and Friday, Feb. 4; 5:00-7:00 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m.

and Saturday, Feb. 5; 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6; 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

In addition, private clinics will be held on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29. On Friday, the NFL will welcome children from Special Olympics of Texas for a special clinic from 3:30-4:30 p.m. On Saturday, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., local Austin female high school players from the NFL-USA Football Girls Flag Football program will participate in a round-robin flag football tournament showcase. From 3:30-4:30 p.m., a flag football clinic will be held for local Hispanic youth.

SLANT 45: The Movie

SLANT 45 (which stands for Service Learning Adventures in North Texas) is the youth-education project undertaken by the North Texas Super Bowl XLV Host Committee and non-profit organization Big Thought. The program, which encouraged youth groups to get out in their community and undertake service learning projects, attracted 44,140 children from across the region who combined to total 440,140 service-learning hours.

Documentary filmmaker Mark Birnbaum turned his cameras to the program early on and focused on five diverse sets of children to examine how young people view and respond to the call to service. The result is a poignant and often amusing glimpse at children accepting responsibility to make the world around them a better place.

The feature-length film will receive a gala world premier at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 at the Angelika Film Center (7205 Bishop Road, Plano). A "live from the red carpet special" will air on FOX 4 at 6:30 p.m. that evening. Media is invited to attend the event. The film will also screen throughout the week at cinemas across North Texas. For a complete listing of show times and locations, go to www.slant45.org.

To RSVP for the premiere or for more information, contact Tony Fay at tfay@northtexasssuperbowl.com.

DALLAS COMMUNITY HEALTH FIESTA WITH LULAC

The NFL will team with the League of United Latin American Citizens to provide opportunities for Latinos in North Texas to learn about ways to improve the health of their children and families. At the Dallas Community Health Fiesta, which will take place on Sunday, Jan. 30 from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Mountain View College (4849 W. Illinois Ave, Dallas), Latino families will learn about the importance of exercise, nutrition, and healthy lifestyle choices, and will receive information about NFL PLAY 60, the league's youth health and fitness campaign, and its programs. Attendees will have opportunities to participate in fitness-focused activities, such as flag football and exercise dance.

For more information, contact Lizette Jenness Olmos at 202-833-6130 or LJOlmos@LULAC.org.

SUPER BOWL XLV CHEERLEADING SPIRIT CLINIC and DANCE/DRILL COMPETITION

Cheerleading and dance teams from the community will enjoy a day of positive competition on Sunday, Jan. 30, at the clinic fields within NFL Experience at the Dallas Convention Center (650 South Griffin Street/Media Entrance at Hall C).

From 2:00-3:15 p.m., young women from local schools (ages 10-19) will learn football fundamentals, teamwork, cheering skills and dance techniques at the Super Bowl XLV Cheerleading Spirit Clinic. This annual clinic, now in its 15th year, gives young women the opportunity to experience the excitement of Super Bowl XLV firsthand and to enjoy a day of positive competition at a free event designed specifically for them.

From4:00-5:00 p.m., local cheerleading and dance teams will have an opportunity to showcase their talent in a fun and exciting atmosphere. Participants must pre-register.

NFL players will teach football basics while professional cheerleaders demonstrate cheer and dance techniques. Participants will learn about the importance of getting a good education, living drug-free and striving to achieve dreams.

For more information, contact Sarah Sadler at 504-232-7670 or SBCheeranddance@gmail.com.

NIKE LEADERSHIP CHALLENGE

High school football captains from the Arlington, Dallas, and Fort Worth areas will be welcomed to the first annual Nike Leadership Challenge. More than 90 students from the region will participate in both life-skills and on-field clinics.

The life-skills portion will be led by NFL Vice President of Player Development, former player TROY VINCENT. He will be joined by several retired players as well as current Dallas Cowboys. For the on-field portion, participants will work on individual skills and drills, and take part in a 7-on-7 flag football tournament. The Nike Leadership Challenge will take place Sunday, Jan 30 at Cowboys Stadium (not open to media on Sunday) and Monday, January 31at9:00 a.m.at NFL Experience at the Dallas Convention Center (650 South Griffin Street/Media Entrance at Hall C). Nike is an authorized supplier of footwear and gloves to the NFL.

For more information, contact Cindy Hamilton at 312-803-8169 or Rodney Knox at rodney.knox@nike.com

SUPER BOWL XLV ONE WORLD SUPER HUDDLE

North Texas area fifth graders will learn about the differences that make them unique and the similarities that bring them together as part of the NFL's diversity program "One World: Connecting Communities, Cultures, and Classrooms." On Monday, Jan. 31 from 10:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m., eight classes from varying ethnic and racial backgrounds who have been communicating with each other through pen-pal letters will meet for the first time at the Museum of Nature & Science (1318 S. Second Avenue, Dallas).

Together, they will craft Mexican-influenced punch art, create rhythms on the djembe drum, learn about the origins of language and culture in the North Texas region, and exercise to the sounds of Latin music. Students also will have the opportunity to learn more about their pen pals and interact with NFL players.

Local schools participating in the One World event are as follows: Lowery Road Elementary, Bonnie Brae Elementary (Fort Worth ISD), Rufus C. Burleson Elementary, Charles Rice Elementary (Dallas ISD), John W. & Margie Stipes Elementary, Brandenburg Elementary (Irving ISD), Anderson Elementary and Duff Elementary (Arlington ISD).

For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435/clare.graff@nfl.com or Jennifer Whitus at 214-428-5555/ jwhitus@natureandscience.org.

NFL PLAY 60 CHALLENGE SCHOOL VISIT

As part of NFL PLAY 60, the league's youth health and fitness campaign, NFL playerswill visit Bebensee Elementary School (5900 Inks Lake Drive, Arlington) for a special fitness activity on Tuesday, Feb. 1at 9:30 a.m. The PLAY 60 Challenge, developed in conjunction with the American Heart Association, is the primary in-school curriculum for NFL PLAY 60. Fifth graders at Bebensee Elementary School took part in the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge, a Super Bowl program that taught students the importance of getting 60 minutes of daily physical activity. More than 11,000 North Texas 3rd-6th graders participated in the Challenge in the months leading up to Super Bowl week.

Bebensee Elementary will receive a $2,500 NFL PLAY 60 grant, to be used toward the purchase of health and fitness equipment. Clara Oliver Elementary and the Wilkinson Center, both in Dallas, also will receive $2,500 grants for their exceptional participation in the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge.

For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435/clare.graff@nfl.com or Alexandra Wall, AHA at 817-698-5453/alexandra.wall@heart.org.

MILITARY OUTREACH

In addition to military outreach in Hawaii as part of the lead-up to Pro Bowl, the following events are planned for servicemembers and their families in North Texas during Super Bowl week:

NFL players will welcome troops home from Iraq and Afghanistan at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at approximately 12:30 p.m. as part of the Welcome Home A Hero program.

at approximately as part of the Welcome Home A Hero program. Working with Champions 4 Champions *and the *Wounded Warrior Project, NFL Charities will make it possible for event attendees and NFL players to interact with service members overseas through a virtual connection at the annual NFL Charities Super Bowl Celebrity Bowling Classic on Tuesday, Feb 2 at 8:00 p.m . This year's interactive broadcast will feature NFL players, including Pro Football Hall of Fame members, as they connect with wounded service members stationed at Fort Polk in Afghanistan.

at . This year's interactive broadcast will feature NFL players, including Pro Football Hall of Fame members, as they connect with wounded service members stationed at Fort Polk in Afghanistan. Ten Wounded Warriors will travel to North Texas from San Diego and Washington, DC to participate in the "Rehabbing with the Troops" program at NFL Experience. These individuals were selected for finishing in the top ten in the season-long program run by Pros vs. GI Joes that uses EA Active NFL Training Camp to help Wounded Warriors in their rehabilitation. The Wounded Warriors will be on site at NFL Experience and work out with NFL players on Friday, Feb. 4 . Fans are invited to work out alongside the Wounded Warriors to show support. There will also be a reserved time when NFL players will go up against the Wounded Warriors.

. Fans are invited to work out alongside the Wounded Warriors to show support. There will also be a reserved time when NFL players will go up against the Wounded Warriors. Servicemembers will be special attendees at the Media Center for the Commissioner's press conference and other media center events on Friday, Feb. 4 .

. Working with *the I'm Not A Hero Foundation, *the NFL will host a youth football clinic for more than 150 children from Fort Hood leading up to Super Bowl. NFL players and local coaches will instruct participants in football fundamentals.

Servicemembers from Fort Hood will attend several NFL events as guests of the league including: NFL Experience (50 tickets donated); Tazon Latino Flag Football Game, Wednesday, Feb. 2 (100 tickets donated); Vh1 Pepsi Fan Jam, Thursday, Feb. 3 (100 tickets donated); Univision Pepsi Fan Jam, Thursday, Feb. 4 (100 tickets donated); CMT Saturday Night, Saturday, Feb. 6 (200 tickets donated).

(100 tickets donated); Vh1 Pepsi Fan Jam, Thursday, Feb. 3 (100 tickets donated); Univision Pepsi Fan Jam, (100 tickets donated); CMT Saturday Night, (200 tickets donated). The NFL will host a Super Bowl party for wounded troops from Walter Reed and their family members in Ft. Meyer, VA.

For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435 or clare.graff@nfl.com.

NFL YOUTH FOOTBALL DONATIONS TO BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF NORTH TEXAS

The NFL will donate youth footballs to 200 youth at the Arlington Park branch of the Boys & Girls Club (1505 Record Crossing, Dallas) on Tuesday, Feb. 1. NFL players will make this special delivery to the Boys & Girls Club at 4:00 p.m. This visit completes the NFL's effort to donate a football to each child who attends one of the 33 Boys & Girls Clubs in Arlington, Fort Worth and Greater Dallas. Each football contains a bilingual hang-tag that offers youth an opportunity to view videos in Spanish and English that teach the basics of football on the NFL's youth website, NFLRUSH.com. The NFL has donated more than 15,000 footballs to youth during the 2010 season as part of its Hispanic outreach initiative, focused on offering youth opportunities to play and experience the game of football.

GMC, the Official Vehicle of Super Bowl XLV, will provide Sierra Denali trucks to facilitate delivery of the footballs to the Boys & Girls Club, as well as a special GMC Super Bowl bag for each recipient.

For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435/clare.graff@nfl.com or Kelly Wysocki, GMC, at 313-665-3169/kelly.wysocki@gm.com.

NFL AND NICKTOONS DEBUT RUSH ZONE: GUARDIANS OF THE CORE MOVIE

FOR NORTH TEXAS CHILDREN

The NFL and Nicktoons teamed up this season on a new animated short-form series called Rush Zone: Guardians of the Core, based on the NFLRUSH ZONE, the NFL's online world for kids. The 22-episode series was comprised of two-to-five minute shorts featuring an unexpected new hero, all 32 NFL teams and the voices of NFL players and coaches as themselves, including JOHN MADDEN, Cowboys Owner and General Manager JERRY JONES, New Orleans Saints Coach SEAN PAYTON and New York Giants Quarterback ELI MANNING.

In the series finale, the main character, 10-year-old Ishmael, must work with Cowboys and Jets players, Jerry Jones and the Rusherz, NFL superheroes representing all 32 teams, to defeat evil villain Sudden Death and his powerful team of Blitz Botz robots at Cowboys Stadium.

The series, which aired weekly throughout the 2010 NFL season, will culminate with a 75 minute movie special to air on Saturday, February 5, at 7 p.m. ET on Nicktoons. Local children from the St. Anthony Community Center in Dallas will get a sneak-preview of the movie special during a screening on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 4:00 p.m. at NFL Experience at the Dallas Convention Center (650 South Griffin Street/Media Entrance at Hall C). The screening will include special appearances by NFL players and a halftime show featuring a never-before-seen performance from Nickelodeon's hit music group Big Time Rush.

The NFLRUSH ZONE, a role playing game on NFLRUSH.com, was launched in December 2007 and today has more than 2 million registered users. The NFLRUSH ZONE is an immersive virtual world where kids are able to create avatars, join their favorite team, play games, chat, and compete with friends in a safe and fun environment. Nicktoons, Nickelodeon's animation destination, reaches 57 million homes and is the fastest growing kids' network. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com.

For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435 or clare.graff@nfl.com.

NFL PLAY 60 KIDS' DAY AT NFL EXPERIENCE

NFL PLAY 60 Kids' Day gives more than 1,500 local children the opportunity to spend time with NFL players at the NFL Experience at the Dallas Convention Center (650 South Griffin Street/Media Entrance at Hall C) on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 11:00 a.m-2:00 p.m. Area children will take part in the excitement of Super Bowl Week alongside current and former NFL players.

Kids will learn more about the importance of healthy living during Kids' Day as part of NFL PLAY 60, aimed at helping youngsters get 60 minutes of exercise each day. All Kids' Day attendees completed the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge in partnership with the American Heart Association and also will receive the Presidential Active Lifestyle Award (PALA) for their commitment to leading a healthy life.

As part of their Kids' Day experience, local children will:

Participate in interactive PLAY 60 fitness activities using the innovative HOPSports training system

Take part in games including Punt, Pass & Kick, speed and mobility drills, quarterback challenge games, and extra point kicking stations

Enjoy a special performance by Atlantic Records pop artist CODY SIMPSON.

At 1:00 p.m., NFL representatives; Cowboys Owner and General Manager JERRY JONES; health and wellness expert JILLIAN MICHAELS of NBC's The Biggest Loser; representatives from the President's Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition; ESPN sportscaster BONNIE BERNSTEIN; and ESPN analyst and current President's Council Member, New England Patriots great TEDY BRUSCHI will lead a press conference celebrating the importance of youth health.

This year's 'NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid,' Ava Childs of Glen Ellyn, Ill., will be a special guest at Kids' Day. Childs' essay on how she 'plays 60' and keeps fit was selected from more than 17,000 entries into this year's *NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest. *As this year's 'Super Kid,' Childs will take the field on Super Bowl Sunday and will hand the game ball to a game official moments before kick off of Super Bowl XLV in front of thousands of fans at Cowboys Stadium and a worldwide television audience.

For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435 or clare.graff@nfl.com.

NIKE's NFL PLAYERS LIVE! IN THE COMMUNITY

NIKE's NFL PLAYERS Live! In the Community allows active and former NFL players and other volunteers to make a difference in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth community during Super Bowl week. With two different outreach events, members of Brewer Sports International, players and volunteers have more opportunities than ever to give back to the host community. While the events are not open to the public, media is welcome to attend.

Healthy Living Clinic

Current and former NFL players, sponsors and volunteers will assist students in planting a vegetable garden and teach students about healthy eating/living choices at the Ronald McNair Elementary School (3150 Bainbridge Ave, Dallas) on Wednesday, Feb. 2from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Feed the Children*Active and former NFL players, local volunteers and sponsors will unload and distribute food to at least 800 families at the Larry Joe Wright Evangelist Association (3804 North Grove, Fort Worth) onWednesday, Feb. 2 from12:00-3:00 p.m. *

For more information, contact 202-255-5874 or Jilane.Rodgers@nflplayers.com.

TARGET – HEART OF AMERICA – READESIGN LIBRARY MAKEOVER

Current and former NFL players, sponsors and volunteers will join the NFLPA, Target and The Heart of America Foundation to renovate and revitalize libraries in an effort to encourage children to take advantage of their library resources and to inspire reading and service learning at George Peabody Elementary (3101 Raydell Place, Dallas), on Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 1:00- 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Jill Hornbacher, Target Communications, at 612-761-2072.

NFL CHARITIES SUPER BOWL YOUTH BOWLING CLINIC

On Wednesday, Feb. 2from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., 30 boys and girls from the Arlington Independent School District will be guests of NFL Charities at a youth bowling clinic at the*campus of the Bowling Proprietors Association of America (BPAA) (621 Arlington Downs Road, Arlington). The BPAA is donating the facility, as well as all food and beverages for the event.*

Professional bowlers, including members of the PBA Tour, will conduct the clinic and provide one-on-one instruction for the youngsters at this unique annual event. Each child will receive their own commemorative and custom-fitted bowling ball, shirt and bag courtesy of Strike Ten and Reebok. Dallas Cowboys players also will attend the event and bowl with the youngsters.

For more information, contact Nick Nicolosi at 201-489-0049 or n.nicolosi@verizon.net.

NFL CHARITIES SUPER BOWL CELEBRITY BOWLING CLASSIC

The Sixth Annual NFL Charities Super Bowl Celebrity Bowling Classic will be held in two parts, one on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 300 Dallas(3805 Belt Line Road, Addison) at 8:00 p.m. and the other onThursday, Feb. 3 at Main Event (4801 Citylake Boulevard East, Fort Worth) at 8:30p.m. Proceeds from both events will benefit NFL Charities.

The Celebrity Bowling Classic, sponsored by Go Bowling.com,will team four amateur bowlers with celebrities, including current and former NFL players and members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Prizes will be awarded to members of the top three finishing teams. Each bowler also will receive a commemorative Super Bowl XLV bowling ball, bowling pin and a gift bag containing other official Super Bowl XLV apparel from Reebok.

For more information, contact Nick Nicolosi at 201-489-0049 or n.nicolosi@verizon.net.

SUPER BOWL XLV BUSINESS LEADERSHIP FORUM

The North Texas Small Business Alliance, lead by Collin SBDC will join the NFL and the North Texas Super Bowl Host Committee in producing the Super Bowl XLV Business Leadership Forum. This event culminates more than 14 months of NFL-led business outreach initiatives and is designed to encourage and empower the entrepreneurial spirit that characterizes the business community in each Super Bowl host community.

National and local business leaders will share their perspectives and business strategies.

Speakers include:

Key note speaker ALAN I. BOECKMANN , Chairman and CEO of FORTUNE 500 project management company Fluor Corporation

, Chairman and CEO of FORTUNE 500 project management company Fluor Corporation GINA PUENTE, CEO and founder of Puente-Brancato Enterprises, Inc. and Dallas Business Journal's 2008 Most Influential Women Award Winner

CEO and founder of Puente-Brancato Enterprises, Inc. and Dallas Business Journal's 2008 Most Influential Women Award Winner JONATHAN SHAPRIO, founder of Texas Institute for Sustainable Technology and Research and technology company Alliance Systems

founder of Texas Institute for Sustainable Technology and Research and technology company Alliance Systems YOLANDA OLIVAREZ of the US Small Business Administration, which helps to build and grow businesses

of the US Small Business Administration, which helps to build and grow businesses GABRIELLE MCBAY, an 18-year-old entrepreneur and finalist in the 2010 Black Enterprise Teenpreneur Awards

The panel discussion will be led by FOX News 4 reporter CLARICE TINSLEY. In addition, the Business Leadership Forum will present three North Texas small businesses with the Super Bowl XLV Business Leadership Forum impact awards in the following categories: leadership, innovation and social responsibility in the areas of environment, philanthropy and/or supplier diversity.

The business leadership forum will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 5:00-8:30 p.m. at the Charles W. Eisemann Center For Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson). Networking receptions will precede and follow the forum; all are ticketed events.

For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435 or clare.graff@nfl.com

NFL PLAYER DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS MANAGEMENT AND ENTREPRENEURIAL ALUMNI WORKSHOP

The inaugural 2011 Business Management and Entrepreneurial (BM&E) Alumni Workshop is a day-long event for current and former players on Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Hilton Anatole (2201 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas). The workshop is designed to provide a continuation of the business tools and curriculum learned by alumni of the Business Management and Entrepreneurial Program. The workshop also serves as an opportunity to bring the BM&E alumni community together to facilitate engagement and networking among all attendees.

The workshop will feature professors from the four participating business schools in the Business Management and Entrepreneurial Program: *Harvard Business School, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, the Stanford Graduate School of Business and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. *The schedule will include classes on negotiations, brand recognition and design, corporate finance, marketing, and competitive bidding in marketplaces.

The workshop also will feature a networking event with NFL corporate sponsors and licensees to allow BM&E alumni to build relationships in the business world. Also featured will be panel discussions with fellow alumni of the BM&E program on successes in entrepreneurial endeavors and business school since attending the program. Approximately 35 current and former players will attend the workshop.

For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435 or clare.graff@nfl.com.

WHY NOT SPORTS, INC. SPORTS CAREER EXPO

The Why Not Sports, Inc. Sports Career Expo is a one-day sports career conference for high school student athletes designed to enlighten them on athletic and non-athletic sports career opportunities. It will be held Thursday, Feb. 3from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Charles W. Eisemann Performing Arts Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) and will include a series of workshops, panel discussions, and exhibitors fair. More than 400 students from North Texas area high schools will attend the free event. While there, they will be exposed to professional athletes and sports industry executives, including current NFL players.

For more information, visit www.whynotsports.org or contact LaRhonda Jackson at 404-695-0913.

REBUILDING TOGETHER "KICKOFF TO REBUILD"

On Thursday, Feb. 3, Rebuilding Together joins with its local Greater Dallas affiliate and for the 16th Annual "Kickoff to Rebuild" project in Arlington. Since 1995, Rebuilding Together has worked with the NFL to bring its mission of preserving affordable homeownership and revitalizing communities to Super Bowl cities.

This year, several hundred volunteers including current NFL players; former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver DREW PEARSON; Rebuilding Together President GARY OFFICER; volunteers from the NFL Player Care Foundation, the independent organization dedicated to helping retired players improve their quality of life; Speer Elementary School Principal LINDA DELEON; Dallas area community leaders; and local and national sponsors are mobilizing to revitalize the community of Drummond Drive by providing no-cost home repairs that embrace healthy and safe housing principles. In addition to home rehabilitations, the "Kickoff to Rebuild" is also building a new elementary school playground in collaboration with HGTV star CARTER OOSTERHOUSE and his charity, Carter's Kids.

A press conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. Media can check in at 820 Drummond Drive, Arlington.

For more information, contact Becky Carter at 202-518-3500 or visit www.rebuildingtogether.org.

NORTH TEXAS YOUTH EDUCATION TOWN (YET) PRESS CONFERENCE

NFL GIVING YOUTH FOOTBALL CLINIC

For the last 17 years, Youth Education Towns (YETs) have been constructed in Super Bowl host cities as a lasting legacy of the game. The YET program is aimed at positively impacting youth in at-risk neighborhoods. NFL Charities and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation will each donate $1 million to fund the establishment of the North Texas YET at a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 11:00 a.m.

Prior to the press conference, current and former NFL players who received NFL Charities grants and NFL Youth Football Fund grants within the past year will host an NFL Giving youth football clinic at 10:00 a.m.for 75 local children at the University of Texas-Arlington Maverick Activities Center (500 West Nedderman Drive, Arlington).

The clinic will be immediately followed at the same location by the press conference, where NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL will announce a $1 million gift from NFL Charities to establish the new North Texas YET, matched by a $1 million donation from the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation, presented by Cowboys Owner and General Manager JERRY JONES, his wifeGENE JONES, and Cowboys Executive Vice President/President Charity Foundation CHARLOTTE JONES ANDERSON. They will be joined by government officials including Arlington Mayor DR. ROBERT CLUCK; host committee members including Pro Football Hall of Fame member EMMITT SMITH, Chair of the Regional Board of Advisors for the North Texas YET; and NFL players. Current and former NFL players also will participate in the youth football clinic.

This year, the Super Bowl XLV Legacy Grant donated by NFL Charities and matched by the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation will be used to fund expansion and renovations at the existing Salvation Army site in Arlington so that it may best support the new North Texas Youth Education Town.

Continuing its relationship with the Youth Education Towns, Canon has created an educational curriculum for students at the YETs designed to develop their enrichment in the art of photography and digital imaging. The curriculum includes workshops hosted by local photographers, NFL team photographers and Canon representatives and utilizes equipment donated by Canon. Canon also will host a photography clinic for the students at the NFL Giving youth football clinic*. *

Canon spokesperson ARCHIE MANNING will participate in the press conference, which also will feature a child from each existing Youth Education Town who have taken part in the Canon photography curriculum over the past several months. The students have completed a photographic project that will be displayed at the press conference, showcasing their work throughout the season.

A bus will depart the Media Center for this event at 10:00 a.m. Media are welcome to use the bus service.

For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435 or clare.graff@nfl.com.

NFL PLAYERS PULSE AWARDS PRESENTED BY EA SPORTS

For the first time ever, NFL PLAYERS moves its annual awards gala to Super Bowl week in Dallas. This year, the celebration will take place at the Hyatt Regency Dallas (300 Reunion Boulevard, Dallas) on Thursday, Feb. 3 from 6:00-10:00 p.m. The all-new PULSE Awards honor players for their excellence on and off the field. The night will be hosted by JAMES BROWN of CBS Sports' "THE NFL TODAY," along with celebrity co-host JAY MOHR.

Brown will present his annual awards for players' contributions to their communities, and the NFLPA will present the prestigious 45th Byron "Whizzer" White Award for outstanding service to one's team and community.

Guests include current and former players DERRICK BROOKS, ROGER CRAIG, EDDIE GEORGE, BRADIE JAMES, DEACON JONES, FELIX JONES and many more to be announced. A VIP pre-reception will be hosted by DEION SANDERS.

For more information, visit www.PULSEAwards.com or contact David Cooper at 917-716-8566 or David@mvppr.com.

MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION

Through the assistance of the NFL, the Make-A-Wish Foundation® of America will grant the wishes of 13 children to attend Super Bowl XLV. The children and their families will arrive in North Texas on Thursday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 4,for a full weekend of activities. On Sunday, Feb. 6, the children and family members will attend Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium.

One of the world's leading children's charities, the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. With the help of generous donors and nearly 25,000 volunteers, the Make-A-Wish Foundation gives hope, strength and joy to children, families, volunteers and their communities through its wish-granting mission. The Make-A-Wish Foundation and NFL have teamed to make children's Super Bowl wishes come true since 1982.

For more information, contact Brent Goodrich at 602-792-3185 or bgoodrich@wish.org.

NFL ALUMNI SUPER BOWL OF GOLF SHOWCASE

The NFL Alumni Super Bowl of Golf Showcase will be held Friday, Feb. 4 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Bridlewood Golf Club (4000 West Windsor Drive, Flower Mound). The event features current and former NFL players participating as celebrity captains in a fun-filled and challenging round of golf with great entertainment and hospitality. The Super Bowl of Golf Showcase is an event which supports the dual mission of NFL Alumni, which is to advocate on behalf of retired players in all quality of life areas, as well as support youth-oriented philanthropic initiatives at the national and local levels.

For more information, contact Marty Lerch at 954-614-2324.

NFL/AMERICAN UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION PROSTATE CANCER SCREENING

One in every six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. While most men might know the stats of their favorite NFL player, they are likely unaware of other important statistics that could save their lives. That is why NFL Hall of Famer and prostate cancer survivor MIKE HAYNES, in conjunction with the NFL and the American Urological Association Foundation (AUA Foundation), are encouraging men across the country to "Know Your Stats" through a national prostate awareness cancer program.

As part of the program, NFL alumni will be screened for prostate cancer Friday, Feb. 4 from 1:00. - 5:00 p.m. at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Department of Urology (5303 Harry Hines Blvd., U9.144, Dallas). The free event is offered to current and former players only and is sponsored by the NFL Player Care Foundation through the AUA Foundation.

For more information, contact Tori Fort at 202-361-0445 or Victoria.Fort@zenogroup.com.

NFL ALUMNI PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS PRESENTED BY ALLSTATE

The 29th annual Player of the Year Awards Show will be held on Friday, Feb. 4 from 6:00- 10:00 p.m. at Union Station (400 South Houston Street, Dallas). The event honors today's most outstanding NFL players by position. Award nominees were selected by legendary talent evaluator and Super Bowl winning coach Bill Parcells. The award winners are voted by retired NFL players.

This year's event marks a special milestone for the NFL Alumni – a return to its roots as an organization governed by and operated in support of retired players. This historic change will be represented by a dynamic new approach to the awards—a makeover that promises more NFL greats, Hollywood celebrities and a red carpet experience. This event brings together some of the best active players in the NFL and the legendary men that built the game in celebration the sport. The list of nominees can be found at www.nflalumni.org.

For more information, contact Christy Hechler at 973-718-7350.

SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION

The 12th annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration welcomes back the NFL Players All-Star Choir, which features some of the most musically talented players in the league on Friday, Feb. 4at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Hall at Fair Park (909 1st Ave, Dallas). Some of the biggest names in the gospel music industry will join the choir, including CECE WINANS, DONNIE MCCLURKIN, ISRAEL HOUGHTON, MARY MARY, MARVIN SAPP and JAMES FORTUNE. NFL PLAYERS was an original partner for the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration when it was first organized in 1999 and is proud to continue serving as a supporting sponsor. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster in Dallas or www.ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit www.superbowlgospelcelebration.com or contact Sandra Tarver at 404-723-0023.

NFL WALTER PAYTON MAN OF THE YEAR PRESS CONFERENCE

The three finalists for the 2010 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be made available to media at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 4 at 9:00 a.m. at the NFL Media Center at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel & Conference Center (400 North Olive Street, Dallas). The press conference will take place in the Lonestar B-C room on the 2nd Floor. Family members of the late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton and NFL representatives also will speak at the event.

The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced live before Super Bowl XLV and will receive a $25,000 donation in his name. The award is the only league recognition that acknowledges a player's off-the-field community service as well as his playing excellence. Finalists were chosen by a blue-ribbon panel from the 32 team nominees for the award, all of whom receive a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The three finalists will receive an additional $5,000 donation in their name. The selection panel is comprised of NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL, former NFL Commissioner PAUL TAGLIABUE, Pro Football Hall of Famer ANTHONY MUÑOZ, Sports Illustrated football writer PETER KING, football great FRANK GIFFORD, Executive Director of the NFL Alumni Association, former Giant GEORGE MARTIN, members of the Payton Family and 2009 winner BRIAN WATERS.

For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435 or clare.graff@nfl.com.

DON SHULA NFL COACH OF THE YEAR PRESS CONFERENCE

The winner of the inaugural Don Shula NFL Coach of the Year Award will be announced and made available to media at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 4 at 9:15 a.m. at the NFL Media Center at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel & Conference Center (400 North Olive Street, Dallas). COACH SHULA will present the award at the press conference, which will take place in the Lonestar B-C room on the 2nd Floor.

This new award was created to honor exemplary football coaches at all levels that display the integrity, achievement, and leadership demonstrated by the winningest coach in NFL history, Don Shula. The national Shula Award winner will receive $25,000 and attend the Super Bowl. Members of the Shula Award selection panel include NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL; NFL greats DON SHULA, TONY DUNGY and JOHN MADDEN; Gen. RAYMOND ODIERNO, Commander, United States Joint Forces Command; SAM PALMISANO, Chairman, CEO & President of IBM; Former Secretary of State CONDOLEEZZA RICE; and AARON THOMAS, Athletic Director at Aplington-Parkersburg High School and son of the school's late football coach Ed Thomas.

For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435 or clare.graff@nfl.com.

SUPER BOWL XLV MERLIN OLSEN PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME LUNCHEON

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold the sixth annual Merlin Olsen Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 4 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Union Station-Downtown Dallas (400 South Houston St., Dallas).

This year's luncheon is hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer ANTHONY MUÑOZ. A maximum of 250 guests will have the opportunity to meet members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in an intimate environment.

The luncheon includes a reception with Hall of Famers, a seated lunch with a Hall of Fame member at each table, and commemorative limited edition Bob Lilly signed lithograph.

For more information, contact Dave Motts at 330-430-4005.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY SUPER BUILD 45

Super Build 45 is a partnership between Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties, with planned projects to build homes and communities in partnership with low-income families in need of a simple, decent place to live. The goal is to build a record-breaking 45 homes for North Texas families. The affiliates began construction of the 45 houses in October 2010 and will be putting the finishing touches on them through May 2011.

The Super Build 45 Blitz will take place on Friday, Feb. 4 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (6618 Cool Morn, Dallas). NFL players, Habitat volunteers and Super Build 45 partners will be working to install the roof, deck and walls of one of the 45 homes.

For more information, contact Erin Ragsdale at 214-871-7723 or eragsdale@allynmedia.com.

NFL PLAYER CARE FOUNDATION/ SATCHER HEALTH LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE NFL COMMUNITY HUDDLE

The NFL Player Care Foundation and the Satcher Health Leadership Institute of Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta have teamed up to host NFL Community Huddle, a community forum on mental health attended by former NFL players, in conjunction with NFL Alumni. The forum features first-hand accounts of the impact of sports-related and non-sports related mental illnesses from current and retired professional athletes and family members. A Community Huddle will take place on Friday, Feb. 4at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel & Conference Center. This event is closed to media, but interested media members will be able to speak with forum panelists, including:

DR. DAVID SATCHER – former U.S. Surgeon General and director of The Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine

– former U.S. Surgeon General and director of The Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine MARK KELSO – played eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills, well-known for wearing a "pro cap" on his helmet

– played eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills, well-known for wearing a "pro cap" on his helmet CHAMIQUE HOLDSCLAW – WNBA All-Star forward and member of the San Antonio Silver Stars. Holdsclaw has been very vocal about her struggle with depression and works to combat the stigma surrounding depression and other depression-related illnesses

– WNBA All-Star forward and member of the San Antonio Silver Stars. Holdsclaw has been very vocal about her struggle with depression and works to combat the stigma surrounding depression and other depression-related illnesses SYLVIA MACKEY – wife of John Mackey, NFL Hall of Fame tight end for the Baltimore Colts. Mrs. Mackey shares her story of caring for John, who suffers from Frontal Temporal Dementia. The NFL and NFL Players Association named the 88 Plan for Mackey, who wore number 88. The plan provides retired players with up to $88,000 per year for medical and custodial care resulting from dementia, including Alzheimer's. Funding for dementia research is also part of the 88 Plan

– wife of John Mackey, NFL Hall of Fame tight end for the Baltimore Colts. Mrs. Mackey shares her story of caring for John, who suffers from Frontal Temporal Dementia. The NFL and NFL Players Association named the 88 Plan for Mackey, who wore number 88. The plan provides retired players with up to $88,000 per year for medical and custodial care resulting from dementia, including Alzheimer's. Funding for dementia research is also part of the 88 Plan ERIC HIPPLE – played nine seasons with the Detroit Lions. Following his 15-year-old son's suicide, Hipple has devoted his post-football life to building awareness around depressive illnesses

For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435 or clare.graff@nfl.com.

NFL/LIVING HEART FOUNDATION CARDIOVASCULAR SCREENING

Over the past several years, more than 2,000 NFL retired players have participated in a free service where they learn specifically whether they are at high risk for heart attack and stroke. Former players can take part in a cardiovascular screening during Super Bowl week as part of a program sponsored by the NFL Player Care Foundation and implemented by the Living Heart Foundation. The screening will be held at the Outpatient Building behind University Hospital- St. Paul (1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas) onSaturday, Feb. 5 from 8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Scott Perryman at 508-2541108 or livingheartfoundation@comcast.net.

NFL ALUMNI SPORTING CLAYS TEAM CHALLENGE

The NFL Alumni / NRA Country Sporting Clays Team Challenge will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 8:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Dallas Gun Club (3601 South Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville). An unforgettable experience for experts, novices and beginners alike, the event features current and former NFL players, as well as country music stars, participating as celebrity captains in a round of sporting clays at a world-class facility. The Sporting Clays Team Challenge is an event which supports the dual mission of the NFL Alumni, which is to advocate on behalf of retired players in all quality of life areas, as well as support youth-oriented philanthropic initiatives at the national and local levels.

For more information, contact Marty Lerch at 954-614-2324.

NFL ALUMNI PLAYER NETWORKING EVENT

NFL Alumni will hold the 11th annual Player Networking Event (PNE) on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Dallas (300 Reunion Boulevard, Dallas) in the Landmark Ballroom C-D.

The PNE is designed to assist active and former NFL players with their transition from football by facilitating networking among players, team and league executives, corporate guests and PNE exhibitors. The event features more than 40 businesses, many of them player-owned and operated, in a career fair setting.

For more information, contact Guy Troupe at 973-718-7350 or guy.troupe@nflalumni.org.

NFL PLAYERS PREMIERE LEAGUE PRESENTED BY Presented by NIKE

NFL PLAYERS Premiere League will take place at the NFL Experience at the Dallas Convention Center (650 South Griffin Street/Media Entrance at Hall C) for spectators looking for exciting football action on Super Bowl Eve, Saturday, Feb. 5. The game begins at approximately 6:30 p.m. and brings together former NFL players and celebrities in a flag football battle for gridiron supremacy.

For more information, contact David Cooper at 917-716-8566 or David@mvppr.com.

NFL CHARITIES SUPER BOWL CELEBRITY GOLF CLASSIC

The 26th annual NFL Charities Super Bowl Celebrity Golf Classic will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 10:00 a.m. at the Stonebriar Country Club (5050 Country Club Drive, Frisco). Proceeds from the event will benefit NFL Charities.

A celebrity captain will be assigned to each team of five amateur golfers. Celebrity captains will include current and former NFL players, including members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Prizes will be awarded to members of the top three finishing teams following the team-scramble formatted tournament. Each golfer also will receive a gift bag containing other official Super Bowl XLV apparel from Reebok as well as a commemorative photo plaque of their tournament team.

For more information, contact Nick Nicolosi at 201-489-0049 or n.nicolosi@verizon.net.

NFLPA SMOCKS & JOCKS JAZZ BRUNCH AND ART AUCTION

Artwork created by current and former NFL players will be auctioned off during this special event, which showcases their creative abilities while bringing attention to the arts and the sport of football. It takes place Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Dallas Museum of the Arts (1717 North Harwood St., Dallas) from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Ticket proceeds benefit the Gene Upshaw Players Assistance Trust Fund and the educational programs at the Dallas Museum of the Arts. To purchase tickets, call 202.756.9168 or email smocksandjocks@nflplayers.com.

For more information, contact Jilane Rodgers at 202-255-5874 or Jilane.Rodgers@nflplayers.com.

ATHLETES IN ACTION SUPER BOWL BREAKFAST

The 2011 Super Bowl Breakfast will be held Saturday, February 5 at 8:00 a.m. at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center (1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine). The breakfast will feature the presentation of the Bart Starr Award, presented by Pro Football Hall of Famer BART STARR, to an NFL player, voted on by his peers, who exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.

The program will include a story about the "The Ice Bowl" featuring BART STARRand DONNY ANDERSON from the Packers and BOB LITTLEand RAYFIELD WRIGHTfrom the Cowboys. There will be a tribute to Coach TOM LANDRY, as well as special guests ALICIA LANDRY, BOB BREUNIG, DREW PEARSON, TIM BROWN, ANTHONY MUNOZ, DARREN WOODSON and other NFL athletes and coaches to be announced. ESPN's CHRIS MORTENSENwill emcee.

Priority tables of ten are $2,000 and corporate tables of ten are $1,500. Individual tickets are $200 or $150.

For more information, visit www.superbowlbreakfast.com or call 800-416-9472.

TASTE OF THE NFL

Taste of the NFL is the premier food and wine tasting extravaganza at Super Bowl, featuring a top chef from each of the 32 NFL team markets, paired with current or alumni NFL player from each team. Known as "The Party with a Purpose®," Taste of the NFL raises awareness and financial support for food banks involved in hunger relief throughout America. The event has donated more than $10 million dollars to help kick hunger since its inception in 1992. Proceeds from Taste of the NFL will benefit affiliates of Feeding America in every NFL city.

This year's 20th anniversary event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 7:00 – 11:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. entry for VIP and Corporate Table ticket holders) at the Fort Worth Convention Center (1201 Houston Street, Fort Worth). Attendees will enjoy a strolling dinner to sample outstanding food, paired with wines donated by Gallo Family Vineyards. Guests will have the opportunity to meet NFL greats, participate in silent and live auctions and end the night with live entertainment.

To help celebrate the 20th anniversary of Taste of the NFL, this year's Party with a Purpose also will feature a "founders" area highlighting top chefs and NFL players who participated in the inaugural event in 1992. Those attending include chefs TOM COLICCHIO, SUSAN SPICER, TODD ENGLISH, SUSAN GOSS andROBERT DEL GRANDE and former NFL players JAN STENERUD, BOBBY MITCHELL, BOB LURTSEMAand FLOYD LITTLE.

Single-entry tickets are available for $500, VIP tickets for $600 and corporate tables are $6,000 (10 seats). Tickets can be purchased at TasteoftheNFL.com or by calling 952-835-7621.

Media wishing to cover the event should visit the online press room at www.tasteofthenfl.com to request media credentials.

SUPER SUNDAY MORNING HOPE WALK

Pro Football Hall of Famers DARRELL GREEN of the Washington Redskins and TONY DORSETT of the Dallas Cowboys will join forces on Feb. 6 at 9:00 a.m. in downtown Fort Worth's Sundance Square (between Houston & Throckmorton Sts., 4th & 5th Sts.) to host the first ever Super Sunday Morning Hope Walk to raise funds for Cook Children's Hospital, Fort Worth Independent School District and the Hope Walk Foundation.

Walkers from North Texas will join current and former NFL players and students from the Fort Worth Independent School District as they gather to raise funds for these esteemed organizations as well as highlight the efforts of the NFL PLAY 60 youth health and fitness campaign.

For more information, visit www.TheHopeWalk.org or contact Talia Boone at 703-547-7903 or Talia@TheHopeWalk.org

NFL PLAYERS LEGENDS BRUNCH

250 VIPs will have the ultimate "breakfast of champions" at the inaugural Legends Brunch with NFL Legends and NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith the morning of Sunday, Feb. 6 at the Sheraton Downtown Dallas (400 North Olive Street, Dallas). The program will feature the legends sharing their unique perspectives and answering audience questions.