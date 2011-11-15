Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL to Debut Monthly Magazine in December

Nov 15, 2011 at 12:44 AM

New York, NY, November 15, 2011 – The National Football League will launch its official monthly publication, NFL Magazine, on December 13, 2011, it was announced today. The collectors' edition, in print just in time for holiday gift subscriptions, will be the first of 12 monthly issues published by the NFL and will be available by subscription and on newsstands nationwide.

"We are constantly seeking to serve fans by delivering unique and compelling content," said Kevin LaForce, NFL Vice President of Media Strategy & Business Development. "The features and stories told in NFL Magazine will chronicle the game like never before – we are excited to offer fans this new way to discover and remember every NFL season."

NFL Magazine will feature on-and-off the field coverage, providing fans insight into players and teams that can only be delivered by the official magazine of the NFL. Additionally, in each issue, NFL experts and top sports journalists will offer an inside-the-huddle perspective and exclusive insights, analysis, and features from NFL Network and NFL.com.

NFL great Boomer Esiason and longtime NFL reporter Andrea Kremer have joined the magazine as regular contributors, and Jim Buckley, a veteran NFL Publishing editor and author will serve as the magazine's editor.

"In every issue of NFL Magazine, like Calvin Johnson or Larry Fitzgerald, we're going to go deep," says Buckley. "We know that 140 characters is not enough to tell the stories that NFL fans need to read about their heroes."

The premiere collectors' edition issue will feature NFL Network talent, including Warren Sapp and Jim Mora, plus the following editorial highlights:

*Stories covering the rookie successes of 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh and Carolina QB Cam Newton
*A feature on Peyton Manning's impact on his team and teammates
*A celebration of the 40th anniversary of the NFL's longest game
*Behind-the-scenes at "NFL GameDay Morning," a look at the popular NFL Network pregame show
*Hot Pix: Spectacular shots of some of the most amazing catches from the 2011 season
*The Fan Zone, including food, style, fitness, video games, and more

Annual subscriptions to NFL Magazine are now available at NFL.com/Magazine.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

