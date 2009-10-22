NFL Ticket Exchange "Buzz Index" Ranks Saints vs. Dolphins #3 in Week 7 Match-Ups

<span>It's going to be one hot NFC/AFC showdown this Sunday, October 25th as the undefeated New Orleans Saints (5-0) travel to Land Shark Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins (2-3).

Sunday's Saints/Dolphins matchup is the third-most popular game this weekend, according to the NFL Ticket Exchange by Ticketmaster's weekly "Buzz Index" -- accounting for 14% of all Week 7 NFL game tickets sold on the Exchange.

The Dolphins, who narrowly defeated the Jets in Week 5, look to rattle the unbeaten Saints with their effective Wildcat formation; but it won't be easy. Quarterback Drew Brees and his New Orleans Saints – who handed the Giants their first loss of the season in Week 6 – appear unstoppable at the Superdome and on the road.

WEEK 7 – TOP 5 MOST POPULAR NFL MATCHUPS

*According to the NFL Ticket Exchange "Buzz Index"

Fans can access the NFL Ticket Exchange at NFL.com/ticketexchange or through direct links from NFL.com or Ticketmaster.com. The NFL Ticket Exchange is the only resale marketplace endorsed by the NFL.

The NFL Ticket Exchange by Ticketmaster benefits fans with many exciting features including:

• The only NFL ticket resale marketplace with the ability to offer ticket barcode validation for the majority of tickets sold;

• Instant ticket delivery access via Ticketmaster's TicketFast delivery, which provides fans access to print their game tickets within hours of each sale, alleviating the need for time-consuming and expensive mail delivery options;

• Interactive seating maps allowing fans the ability to search for tickets by location, price, and number of tickets;

• Secure and anonymous transactions;

Fans can reach dedicated customer service for the NFL Ticket Exchange by phone at 1-888-635-5944 and email at nflticketexchange@ticketmaster.com.

*The NFL Ticket Exchange "Buzz Index" utilizes a proprietary algorithm that incorporates sales volume and ticket revenue to calculate each game's popularity for the week.

About Ticketmaster Entertainment, Inc.

Ticketmaster Entertainment consists of Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. As the world's leading live entertainment ticketing and marketing company, Ticketmaster connects the world to live entertainment. Ticketmaster operates in 20 global markets, providing ticket sales, ticket resale services, marketing and distribution through www.ticketmaster.com, one of the largest e-commerce sites on the Internet; approximately 7,100 retail outlets; and 17 worldwide call centers. Established in 1976, Ticketmaster serves more than 10,000 clients worldwide across multiple event categories, providing exclusive ticketing services for leading arenas, stadiums, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. In 2008, the Company sold more than 141 million tickets valued at over $8.9 billion on behalf of its clients. Ticketmaster Entertainment acquired a controlling interest in Front Line Management Group in October 2008. Founded by Irving Azoff and Howard Kaufman in 2004, Front Line Management Group is the world's leading artist management company. Ticketmaster Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in West Hollywood, California (NASDAQ:TKTM).