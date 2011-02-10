NFL Releases Statement on CBA - Feb. 10

NFL Senior Vice President of Public Relations Greg Aiello released this statement on Feb. 10 regarding discussions on a new collective bargaining agreement: "Despite the inaccurate characterizations of yesterday's meeting, out of respect to the collective bargaining process and our negotiating partner, we are going to continue to conduct negotiations with the union in private and not engage in a point-counterpoint on the specifics of either side's proposals or the meeting process. Instead, we will work as hard as possible to reach a fair agreement by March 4. We are fully focused on that goal."