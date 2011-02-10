NFL Releases Statement on CBA - Feb. 10

NFL Senior Vice President of Public Relations Greg Aiello released this statement on Feb. 10 regarding discussions on a new collective bargaining agreement: "Despite the inaccurate characterizations of yesterday's meeting, out of respect to the collective bargaining process and our negotiating partner, we are going to continue to conduct negotiations with the union in private and not engage in a point-counterpoint on the specifics of either side's proposals or the meeting process. Instead, we will work as hard as possible to reach a fair agreement by March 4. We are fully focused on that goal."
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham finally makes it back home
'I've been trying to come home for a long time'
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner knows expectations, prepared to meet them
'I feel great. I haven't felt this good playing football in a long time'
Saints sign long snapper Zach Wood to contract extension
Wood enters his seventh season in New Orleans
New Orleans Saints defense begins quest to re-establish as a top turnover-forcing unit
'It happens when there's a conscious effort on everybody's part to attack the ball'
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave ready to attack second season after offseason improvements
'Just knowing everything inside and out with the offense, I feel like the game is coming easier to me'
Quarterback Derek Carr comfortable with New Orleans Saints offense, ready to compete
'That's what we're here to do - we're here to compete'
Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore ranked No. 89 in NFL Top 100
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is the second Saints player to join the NFL Top 100 in 2023
Full-go Michael Thomas highlights opening of New Orleans Saints training camp
'That's what Mike said he was going to do when he left out of here in the spring'
Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Max Garcia
Versatile offensive lineman with eight years of NFL experience
New Orleans Saints, tight end Jimmy Graham fulfill mutual needs
'It came down to a need on our part and a desire on his part to play this year'
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is a football lifer
'He's a guy that's played a lot of football and he has been super productive throughout his career'