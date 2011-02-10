Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL Releases Statement on CBA - Feb. 10

Feb 10, 2011 at 08:59 AM

NFL Senior Vice President of Public Relations Greg Aiello released this statement on Feb. 10 regarding discussions on a new collective bargaining agreement: "Despite the inaccurate characterizations of yesterday's meeting, out of respect to the collective bargaining process and our negotiating partner, we are going to continue to conduct negotiations with the union in private and not engage in a point-counterpoint on the specifics of either side's proposals or the meeting process. Instead, we will work as hard as possible to reach a fair agreement by March 4. We are fully focused on that goal."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

