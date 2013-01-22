 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
NFL Reinstates New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Head Coach Sean Payton may attend the Senior Bowl this week and resume his duties as head coach of the Saints.

Jan 22, 2013 at 01:32 AM
Following a meeting yesterday with New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, Commissioner Roger Goodell has reinstated Coach Payton from his season-long suspension, effective immediately.  

Coach Payton acknowledged in the meeting his responsibility for the actions of his coaching staff and players and pledged to uphold the highest standards of the NFL and ensure that his staff and players do so as well.

"We had a very productive discussion," said Commissioner Goodell. "Sean fully complied with all the requirements imposed on him during his suspension. More important, it is clear that Sean understands and accepts his responsibilities as a head coach and the vital role that coaches play in promoting player safety and setting an example for how the game should be played at all levels. We are committed to delivering football that fans love and the safety players deserve. Coach Payton agrees and I look forward to working with him going forward to do that."

"We are all thankful that Sean Payton has been reinstated," said Saints Owner/Chairman of the Board Tom Benson. "We have a lot of work to do and we are in the middle of it right now. He is our head coach and we welcome him back. We look forward to a great 2013 season and making another run at a World Championship for our fans!"

"I am thankful today Commissioner Goodell has granted me reinstatement," said Payton. "As I stated back in March, I, along with Mickey Loomis, take full responsibility for all aspects of our football program. I clearly recognize that mistakes were made, which led to league violations.  Furthermore, I have assured the Commissioner a more diligent protocol will be followed. Lastly, I feel we have learned from our mistakes and are ready to move forward. I want to thank our owner, Mr. Benson and all of our great fans for the overwhelming support throughout this past year.
I am excited to be back as Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints!"

As a result, Coach Payton may attend the Senior Bowl this week and resume his duties as head coach of the Saints.

