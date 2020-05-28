Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Thursday, May 28, 2020 05:16 PM

NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season

Game-clock manipulation, expanded replay, and defenseless player changes have been approved

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
helmet_tweet_saints.jpg

​The playing rules and bylaws listed below were adopted by NFL clubs Thursday, May 28:

Approved 2020 Playing Rules Summary

  1. By Philadelphia; to amend Rule 15, Section 2, to make permanent the expansion of automatic replay reviews to include scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul, and any successful or unsuccessful Try attempt.​​
  2. By Competition Committee; expands defenseless player protection to a kickoff or punt returner who is in possession of the ball but who has not had time to avoid or ward off the impending contact of an opponent.
  3. By Competition Committee; prevents teams from manipulating the game clock by committing multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running.​

Approved 2020 Bylaws Summary

  1. By League Office; increases the number of players that may be designated for return from two to three. Incorporates interpretations applicable to bye weeks during the regular season and postseason.​​​

