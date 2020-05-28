NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season

The playing rules and bylaws listed below were adopted by NFL clubs Thursday, May 28:
Approved 2020 Playing Rules Summary
- By Philadelphia; to amend Rule 15, Section 2, to make permanent the expansion of automatic replay reviews to include scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul, and any successful or unsuccessful Try attempt.
- By Competition Committee; expands defenseless player protection to a kickoff or punt returner who is in possession of the ball but who has not had time to avoid or ward off the impending contact of an opponent.
- By Competition Committee; prevents teams from manipulating the game clock by committing multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running.
Approved 2020 Bylaws Summary
- By League Office; increases the number of players that may be designated for return from two to three. Incorporates interpretations applicable to bye weeks during the regular season and postseason.