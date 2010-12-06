NFL Network to "Replay" Saints Win at Bengals Tuesday

*The NFL Network's NFL Replay show will showcase the Saints' dramatic 34-30 victory at the Bengals this Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8:15 CT.

The Saints were trailing 30-27 with 31 seconds remaining in the game when QB Drew Brees connected with WR Marques Colston for a three-yard touchdown in the right corner of the endzone.

NFL Replay offers an exclusive look at four of the previous week's games in a condensed, 75-minute, high-octane format. With the use of bonus NFL Films and NFL Network footage, including never-before-seen camera angles and coaches' commentary, combined with exclusive wired sound from the field, locker rooms and sidelines, viewers will experience the game like never before.

The 75-minute NFL Replay program is part of the new 'Field Pass' block airing every Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00-11:00 PM ET. 'Field Pass' takes fans inside the game like never before with exclusive NFL Films footage and sound. Following NFL Replay at 10:30 PM ET is a new Sound FX on Wednesday featuring a compilation of the previous week's sound from NFL Films.