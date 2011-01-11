NFL Launches Web Site for Player's Health and Safety

The NFL launched www.NFLHealthandSafety.com, a new resource providing information on the various ways the NFL is addressing player health and safety issues on Tuesday.

The site houses information on the partnerships, programs and initiatives the NFL supports to protect the health of current and former NFL players and to promote safe play and healthy lifestyles at all levels of football and other sports.

The NFL takes a proactive approach in addressing player health and safety and advancing science to help athletes of all ages in all sports. The website provides information to promote health and safety at all playing levels, including partnerships with USA Football and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.