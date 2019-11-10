New Orleans subjected to many of its strengths against Atlanta

OFFENSE: New Orleans never looked cleaner than its opening drive of the game – a 10-play, 64-yarder that resulted in a 29-yard field goal by Wil Lutz. Unfortunately for the Saints, that was the problem. It was the first of three times they failed to score touchdowns in the red zone, the first of three times they failed to score touchdowns in goal-to-go situations and when Drew Brees was sacked on third-and-goal from the 2, it was the first of six times he was sacked. No numbers were available to pretty up the outcome: In addition to failing to convert 9 of 12 times on third down, the Saints were empty on three fourth-down attempts. They only ran the ball 11 times for 52 yards, in part because they were behind and partly because they couldn't stay on the field for a sustained period of time. Brees completed 32 of 45 passes for 287 yards, but the Saints never led and never established a rhythm.

DEFENSE: The Saints committed 12 penalties for 90 yards and if it seemed as though most were committed by the defense, that's because they were. Five defensive penalties resulted in automatic first downs for the Falcons – four illegal use of hands (hands to the face) infractions led to two third-down conversions after the Falcons first had been stopped short and then had thrown incomplete, and a defensive holding also provided a third-down conversion on an incomplete pass. Atlanta, which entered Sunday leading the league at 316.8 passing yards per game, opened with the run and never strayed from it, at 4.2 yards per carry on 34 attempts. It wasn't the chunk plays that got New Orleans; the Falcons didn't generate a 20-yard offensive play other than Julio Jones' 54-yard reception. But Atlanta didn't beat itself and it converted on third down (6 of 15).