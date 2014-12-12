New Orleans Saintsation Taylor honored to represent New Orleans Saints at Pro Bowl

New Orleans Saintsation Taylor said she was stunned when it was announced at last Sunday's New Orleans Saints game that she would be the team's cheerleader at the Pro Bowl next month.

"I felt that I had a really good chance of getting picked but I was still nervous about it and shocked when I heard," said Taylor. "It took five seconds for it to register and I was like "wait…that's me! (laughter)"

Every NFL team with a cheerleading squad sends one dance team member to represent their team at the league's all-star game each year.

Taylor, a St. Amant native, is in her fourth year with the Saintsations. Typically, members can only spend a max of four seasons with the squad. As the team's Pro Bowl representative, she will get a fifth year of eligibility.

"I am thrilled to come back for a fifth year," said Taylor. "Being on this team has opened my eyes to a lot of things and I have learned a lot. I have met some of my best friends through being a Saintsation and I am grateful for the experience."

The 2015 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 25 and televised live on ESPN (7 pm CT) from University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona, site of Super Bowl XLIX.

The Pro Bowl cheerleaders will practice Monday through Friday leading up the game while working league events each day.

"I am looking forward to making memories that will last a lifetime and meeting other cheerleaders around the league," said Taylor. "I have never been to Arizona so this will be my first time and I only hear great things about visiting there!"