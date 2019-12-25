New Orleans Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2019 Week 17 at Carolina Panthers

Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers including quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas. The Saints conducted a walk-through practice Wednesday so the listing is an estimation.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|LB
|Kiko Alonso
|Quadricep
|LP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Forearm
|LP
|S
|Vonn Bell
|Knee
|LP
|G
|Larry Warford
|Knee
|LP
|S
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Hip/Forearm
|LP
|QB
|Drew Brees
|Knee
|LP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Hand
|LP
|CB
|Eli Apple
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Krishawn Hogan
|Hamstring
|DNP
|S
|Marcus Williams
|Groin
|DNP
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|LB
|Andre Smith
|Ankle
|DNP
|LB/DE
|Marquis Haynes
|Knee
|DNP
|DT
|Gerald McCoy
|Knee
|DNP
|WR
|D.J. Moore
|Concussion
|DNP
|LB
|Shaw Thompson
|Foot
|DNP
|TE
|Ian Thompson
|Ankle
|LP
|S
|Tre Boston
|Shoulder
|LP
|LB/DE
|Brian Burns
|Shoulder
|LP
|TE
|Greg Olsen
|Knee
|LP
|DT
|Kyle Love
|Ankle
|LP
|DT
|Woodrow Hamilton
|Illness
|FP