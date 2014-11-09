New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers: Notebook

Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to San Francisco was the Saints' first at home since Dec. 30, 2012, and snapped a club-record 11-game home winning streak.

Sunday marked the Saints' 300th regular-season game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. With Sunday's defeat, the Saints' all-time regular-season record in the Dome is now 151-149.

The overtime game was the third of the year for the Saints, the first time in team history they have played three regular-season OT games in the same season. In 2009, the Saints had two regular-season games and the NFC Championship game go to overtime.

New Orleans is now 11-14 all-time in regular-season overtime games, including 0-3 all-time against the 49ers. Sunday's game was the first Saints-49ers game in 34 years to go longer than 60 minutes.

QB Drew Brees' 11-yard touchdown pass to TE Jimmy Graham in the third quarter was Brees' 300th career TD pass in a Saints uniform. Brees had 80 TD passes in his career before arriving in New Orleans in 2006.

Brees appeared in his 136th game as a Saint, moving into a tie for 16th place on the club's all-time games played list with Tommy Myers.

Brees has thrown multiple touchdown passes in 117 games, fifth-most in NFL history. Sunday was Brees' 62nd game with at least three TD passes, moving him into a third-place tie in league history with Dan Marino.

Graham's two touchdown catches - the 11th time in his career he has caught two TD passes in a game - increased his career total to 48. He moved into a tie with former Saints WR Eric Martin for a pair of lists - receiving touchdowns (tied for third) and total touchdowns (tied for fifth).

Graham tied a career high with 10 receptions, achieved most recently on Sept. 14 at Cleveland. It is the fifth time in Graham's career he has caught 10 passes in a game.

RB Mark Ingram had 27 carries for 120 yards, his third straight 100-yard game. It is the first first time a Saint has rushed for 100 yards in three consecutive games since Deuce McAllister in 2003. McAllister had a nine-game streak of 100-yard rushing games between Sept. 28-Nov. 30, 2003.

G Jahri Evans appeared in the 135th game of his career, putting him in sole possession of seventh place on the club's all-time games played list.

T Zach Strief played in his 118th career contest, moving him into a tie with defensive end Charles Grant and safety Brett Maxie for 28th on the club's all-time games played list.

The Saints have scored a touchdown in 138 consecutive regular-season games, the third-longest streak in NFL history. The Saints' streak began with the last game of the 2005 season. The Cleveland Browns (166, 1957-69) and San Diego Chargers (151, 2002-10) are the only teams with longer streaks.

DT Tyrunn Walker's sack and forced fumble late in the second quarter was his second sack of the season and first career forced fumble.